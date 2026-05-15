Mike Krzyzewski reacts to NCAA Tournament expansion: 'They didn't screw it up too much'

As rumors of NCAA Tournament expansion swirled, Mike Krzyzewski spoke out against growing the bracket. After the NCAA announced the field will now include 76 teams starting in 2026-27, the legendary Duke coach shared his reaction.

Krzyzewski spoke at the Jimmy Rane Foundation’s banquet Thursday night in Montgomery, Ala. He told reporters he didn’t want the tournament to expand, but said he hoped there would be more paths for mid-major schools. However, he noted the increased access for power conference teams.

With the new format, there will be a new “opening round” of 24 teams to reach the main bracket. Krzyzewski drew comparisons to the NBA’s Play-In Tournament and said the NCAA should consider those games in that same light. Since the expanded NCAA Tournament doesn’t add more days to the calendar, though, Krzyzewski joked the association “didn’t screw it up too much.”

“I would’ve rather have had it stay the way it was,” Krzyzewski said. “I think, if you would get more mid-majors in. That’s not the plan, though. The plan would be to get more Power Five, because you add the Big East to the Power Four. They’re going to get in.

“I do look at it, though, I wish they would call it a play-in tournament. I’m with the NBA now. Our Play-In Tournament’s unbelievable – 7-10 in each division. Basically, that’s what you’re doing with those teams. The tournament starts later in the week. Really, to publicize it, it might be better to say it’s a ‘play-in tournament.’ … But it is what it is. They didn’t screw it up too much because it’s still one week.”

The new opening round will include all teams on the 16-seed line and 12-seed line, according to the NCAA, along with four 15-seeds and four 11-seeds. The 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams and the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams will occupy those 24 spots.

As part of the new format, the opening round will take place across two sites – Dayton and another to be announced later. From there, the winners will head to the main bracket, which will now feature 52 teams. The Round of 64 will still begin the Thursday after Selection Sunday.

Mike Krzyzewski is the latest prominent figure to weigh in on tournament expansion while noting the impact on mid-majors. Shortly after the announcement, Arkansas coach John Calipari also stressed the need for more access for those teams while speaking with ESPN.