Mike Krzyzewski reacts to UNC hiring Michael Malone, takes shot at Bill Belichick

Legendary former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski weighed in on North Carolina’s reported pursuit of Michael Malone. In the process, he took a subtle jab at Bill Belichick while discussing the challenges of transitioning from the pros to the college game.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Krzyzewski addressed the broader trend of professional coaches making the jump to college athletics, pointing to both Malone and Belichick as examples of that shift.

BREAKING NEWS: North Carolina intends to hire Mike Malone as the school’s next basketball coach#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VVDmFhbk8n — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2026

“Well, they had an NFL champion hired as the coach and Duke beat Carolina in football this year,” Krzyzewski said. “That doesn’t mean Coach Belichick isn’t a great coach. There is time for adjustment. That’s why I said, it takes longer, if you ever get adjusted, coming from the pros to college.”

Alas, Krzyzewski’s comments highlight what would make Malone’s potential hire so fascinating. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, North Carolina intends to hire the longtime NBA head coach, a move that would signal a major philosophical shift for one of college basketball’s most traditional programs.

Of course, Malone brings an elite résumé. He led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship during the 2022–23 season, guiding the franchise through a dominant 16-4 playoff run.

Beyond that, he built a consistent contender in Denver, developing talent and establishing a culture centered on accountability. Traits that would undoubtedly appeal to North Carolina. Still, Krzyzewski made it clear that success at the professional level doesn’t always translate seamlessly.

“There’s a learning curve,” he added. “Mike is a terrific coach and a terrific guy. … The infrastructure of their athletic department is now going to become more of a pro organization, which I think, if that’s true, I think everybody should be doing that.”

That idea of building a more “pro-style” college program has gained traction in recent years amid NIL, the transfer portal and roster management. For North Carolina, hiring Malone could represent a full embrace of that direction.

The Tar Heels’ coaching search has stretched into another week after moving on from Hubert Davis on March 24. High-profile candidates like Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May ultimately remained at their respective programs, pushing UNC toward alternative options.

Now, Malone has emerged as a serious target, one that could redefine expectations in Chapel Hill. And while Krzyzewski praised Malone’s ability, his message was clear.

Even the best coaches face an adjustment period when making the leap from the NBA to college basketball. As Belichick knows, at North Carolina, patience isn’t always guaranteed. Malone could soon find that out.