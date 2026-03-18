Mike Krzyzewski is up there with one of the great coaches of all-time, regardless of sport. Duke had Coach K for over four decades, winning five national championships and making the Final Four on 13 occasions. Retirement came in 2022, passing the baton in Durham to Jon Scheyer.

There are plenty of different things Krzyzewski did while at Duke, many of them helping the program be as elite as it was. But there is one action he never did, which college football coaches tend to do a lot of — sleeping in the office. Krzyzewski took a shot at those who cannot get into their own bed to sleep on Wednesday. Although this may not have fully been his decision.

“The only thing I would say — those football coaches ended up sleeping in their offices,” Krzyzewski said via The Pat McAfee Show. “I never did that. If I’m going to sleep, I’m going to sleep in my damn bed… And by the way, my wife would kill me if I did that. Talk about accountability.”

Coaches in college football have a lot on their plates during the season. The whole week is spent preparing for an opponent, hoping to get a victory on Saturday. Long hours can be required, whether it’s watching film, going to practice, or solidifying game plans. Sleeping in your office can save some time, especially if there is a commute.

Krzyzewski is having none of that. Based on his comments on The Pat McAfee Show, he made his way home every single night. Of course, basketball season is more of a long-term grind. Two games a week are the norm before getting into the later stages of March. From there, conference tournaments are a daily occurrence before hitting the NCAA Tournament.

Nowadays, Krezyzewski is enjoying the life of a retired coach. Watching Duke appears to still be a top priority, popping up at Cameron Indoor Stadium a little more often. And how could he not, with Scheyer doing a great job? Duke will enter March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed and a favorite to win the national championship. The journey begins on Thursday against Seina.

Scheyer wants to be working for the next three weekends. Indianapolis is where the Final Four takes place, beginning April 4. If Scheyer learned from his predecessor, there will be no sleeping inside the Duke facilities, even during an important run.