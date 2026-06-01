Mike Leach, Cam Newton headline 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Some of the biggest names of college football’s modern era are officially one step closer to immortality. The National Football Foundation released its 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot to the public on Monday.

With that, the selection process for the next Hall of Fame class can officially begin. Among the headliners are former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton, as well as legendary coach Mike Leach, whose long-awaited candidacy became possible following a recent adjustment to the Hall’s coaching eligibility requirements.

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The Class of 2027 will not be announced until January, with inductees formally honored during the National Football Foundation’s annual awards celebration in Las Vegas.

Few players on the ballot boast résumés as impressive as Griffin and Newton. Griffin became one of college football’s most electric stars during his career at Baylor.

He captured the 2011 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 699 rushing yards and 10 more scores. His historic season helped elevate Baylor into the national spotlight and transformed the trajectory of the program.

Check out the full 2027 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot from the National Football Foundation HERE

Meanwhile, Newton’s lone season at Auburn remains one of the most dominant individual campaigns in college football history. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 2,854 yards, rushed for 1,473 more and accounted for 50 total touchdowns while leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. His impact on Auburn football remains unmatched more than a decade later.

Additionally, Leach’s inclusion on the ballot marks a significant milestone. The National Football Foundation lowered the coaching eligibility threshold from a 60% career winning percentage to 59.5%, allowing Leach to become eligible after finishing his career with a 59.6% winning percentage. The longtime coach, who passed away in December 2022, built one of the most influential offensive systems in football history.

Leach spent 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. During that span, he guided teams to 19 bowl appearances and became Texas Tech’s all-time winningest coach. His innovative Air Raid offense revolutionized the sport and helped shape modern passing attacks across all levels of football.

“He was a college football pioneer,” former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said, via On3’s Brett McMurphy. “He had a lot of characteristics not typical of anyone, such as his creativity and sense of humor.”

Moreover, Leach’s influence extends far beyond wins and losses. His offensive philosophy helped launch the careers of numerous coaches and quarterbacks, including Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who played under Leach at Oklahoma.

“He was an innovator of the game and obviously a big-time character,” Heupel said. “Every time you went into his office, it was an experience.”

Now, Leach joins Griffin, Newton and dozens of other college football legends on the ballot, as voters begin the process of selecting the next class of Hall of Famers.