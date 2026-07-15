Mike Norvell delivers clear message to FSU fans on future: 'Words don’t matter, it’s about the action'

Mike Norvell is knows words alone simply won’t cut it anymore. Especially for a disgruntled Florida State fanbase eager for a rapid return to the program’s former national title contending glory.

After back-to-back losing seasons, the seventh-year Seminoles head football coach enters a pivotal 2026 season knowing wins are the only thing that will keep him off the hot seat. When asked what his message was to a disenchanted FSU fanbase, Norvell didn’t hesitate to address the elephant in the room.

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“In reality, the words don’t matter, it’s about the action. And that’s our focus,” Norvell said Wednesday on the first day of the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Media Days event in Charlotte. “I could stand up here and say a lot of things, but it’s still about what’s going to show up. That’s what I believe in.”

Unfortunately for Norvell’s job stability, FSU simply hasn’t shown up with the sort of week-in and week-out consistency his fanbase expects over the past two seasons. Novell enters the upcoming 2026 with a 38-34 record in six seasons in Tallahassee, but is just 7-17 over the past two years — including dropping seven of the final nine games during a disappointing 5-7 run in 2025.

Those struggles came on the heels of one of the program’s best runs in recent memory, winning 23 of 27 games between 2022-23. That included a 19-game win streak that culminated with an undefeated 2023 regular season and winning the program’s first ACC title in nearly a decade.

But, after missing out on the 2023 College Football Playoffs following a devasting injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis, the ‘Noles suffered through a dismal 2-10 campaign in 2024. It was the program’s worst season since going 1-10 in 1974, two years before the arrival of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

“Being able to put ourselves in that position (in 2022-23) was something that had to be worked for. But it wasn’t because we talked about it, it was about what was done,” Norvell added. “And yes, the last two years, as college football has changed, as it’s continued to evolve, we have to be better. This past season, we showed glimpses of playing at a very, very high level. We had some big wins, some great moments, but also had some disappointing results, some close games, and opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on.

“So, it’s not about me giving a great speech or me trying to say the (right) things, it’s about what we’re going to show and what we’re willing to do,” Norvell concluded. “… As I’ve said, I know what it looks like because we’ve done it. I know the steps and I know what we need to do to get back to that level, and I’ve very confident in what it’s going to be.”