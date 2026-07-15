Mike Norvell doesn't believe he's coaching for his job in 2026: 'I don't fear failure'

Florida State was on top of the college football world in 2023, undefeated and headed toward a possible College Football Playoff berth. Then coach Mike Norvell watched as his starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a devastating injury in the penultimate regular season game against North Alabama.

Since then? Florida State is just 9-18 overall.

Mike Norvell is seemingly under immense pressure, though he is protected somewhat by one of college football’s heftiest buyouts. But when asked about the pressure at the ACC Kickoff event this week, Norvell didn’t flinch.

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The Athletic spoke to him and noted “Norvell doesn’t believe he is coaching for his job this season.” The seventh-year FSU head coach responded.

“I don’t fear failure. I never have. I do fear regret,” he said. “And the only thing that I could be in control of is me, the team, the guys that I get to lead on a daily basis. And so, you know, I just want to make sure that I don’t regret any of the work or the investment into these guys to help put them in the best position for what I believe we can accomplish.”

After a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024, Florida State showed signs of life last year. The Seminoles, though, struggled in close games.

Florida State lost five games by one score, unable to finish in key situations. Mike Norvell believes he sees signs that will be different this fall.

“It’s the work, it’s the investment, it’s the preparation for the moment,” he said on ACC Football Kickoff. “Because you’re going to find those swings in every game. When we won 19 straight there was plenty of one-score games. But it was the response in the game. Whether you were down 10 points and you had to go make the play, it was the confidence, the belief, the understanding what had gone into those situations that allowed you to go out and play free.”

The expectations in Tallahassee are clear. This is a program built to compete for ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Anything less is typically a disappointment.

Can Mike Norvell get the program back to its lofty heights? He’s hopeful.

“That’s where a year ago we showed some great capabilities, right?” he said. “But then in some of those moments where you miss a play here, maybe wasn’t as clean as you wanted it to — the margin for victory, as you know, is so very slim. It’s got to be earned 365 days a year.

“That’s what has me excited for this team. The experiences that guys have gone through, the newcomers that have joined in. We have a like-minded team that’s been about the work and the details, preparing themselves for those moments.”

Pressure on his job? That can all take a back seat to the work for Mike Norvell.