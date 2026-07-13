Mike Norvell hot seat: Analyst calls for Florida State to 'win now' to save coach's job

Mike Norvell is squarely on the hot seat and Florida State is going to have to make an impact in 2026 in order for his tenure to continue. That’s how Sirius XM’s Roy Philpott sees it for the Seminoles.

Norvell’s tenure since 2000 has teetered with amazement and borderline disaster. All told, he has a 38-34 record in six seasons.

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Coming off 2-10 and 5-7 campaigns is not ideal and it puts the pressure on Norvell to get to the postseason and have a signature moment or win this fall. Philpott said the Seminoles have to win ASAP.

“The expectations are for them to win now,” Philpott said on Sirius XM. “You’ve run out of time, you’ve run out of not enough winning seasons, and it’s not only like I think getting at least eight wins, I just think optically, you know, there’s got to be some games in there that remind you of what it used to be. They remind you of the fear of the war chant, right? And if that isn’t there, and you’re 7-5, I mean, Mike Norvell would probably even tell you at that point, ‘Yeah, we need to make a change here. It just hasn’t worked out.’ That’s just my thought.”

Norvell had 10 wins and 13 wins in 2022 and ‘23, so things were looking up. Of course, 2023 is the controversial season in which FSU won the ACC and was 13-0, but were left out of the four-team College Football Playoff. Due to an injury to QB Jordan Travis, the committee felt they were viable enough. Then down to their third stringer in the Orange Bowl, Norvell and Florida State were blown out by Georgia.

Mike Norvell must get it rolling in 2026

From there, landing QB DJ Uiagalelei and trying to prove everyone wrong in 2024 did not work out. The Seminoles went a disastrous 2-10 that included a 1-9 record before the final two weeks.

Last year wasn’t much better despite an upset win over Alabama and 3-0 start to the season. Norvell and Florida State lost four in a row and finished 5-7, winning just two ACC games. Safe to say, time is running out.

Vibes aren’t high right now either. Danny Kanell, an FSU alum and former QB, said they were as bad as he’s seen them over the course of the last 10 years.

“That is not a healthy environment to be in. It pains me; I don’t want to see that. And when I talk to fans, I try to encourage them. I’m an optimistic person by nature; I’m rooting for Mike Norvell,” Kanell said. “I would love for him to prove everybody wrong and actually overdeliver on expectations, because the last two years they’ve fallen well short of them. … But as far as just roster composition, they’re middle of the pack in the ACC … I think most Florida State fans think this is Mike Norvell’s last year.”