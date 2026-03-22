Mikey Caliendo and Mitchell Mesenbrink’s one-sided rivalry continued in the NCAA Wrestling Championship finals at 165 pounds Saturday night. It was a 20-4 tech fall win for Mesenbrink and the second straight national title for the Penn State star.

As far as the Iowa star was concerned, he appeared agitated at the end of their bout and it extended to the awards podium. Caliendo finished in 2nd place for the second straight year, losing to Mesenbrink both times and is 0-9 lifetime against the Nittany Lion.

Mesenbrink went and shook the hands of each All-American at the weight before climbing the podium. But, Caliendo stood there, hands in his pocket and didn’t acknowledge his long time foe. You can see it in the video below.

I like Mikey even more now. Fuck that noise. pic.twitter.com/Vyd5zXHBbX — Hawkeye Doug (@doug_hawkeye) March 22, 2026

Caliendo and Mesebrink have been the class of the 165 pound weight class the last two years. But Penn State’s two-time champion is the king, giving Caliendo constant fits.

Some fans even questioned if this was genuine sportsmanship from Mesenbrink, with Caliendo seeing through a facade and refusing to shake his opponent’s hands. Others chalk it up to Caliendo being salty after losing to him again.

Whatever the case is, these two certainly won’t be hitting each other up for training tips any time soon. Caliendo felt confident this time around against Mesebrink. But it wasn’t meant to be from the get-go.

“He’s a good wrestler, but sometimes all it takes is one match, right?” Caliendo said. “If there’s any one time I’m going to get him, this is going to be the time. I rise to the occasion in front of this big crowd, national finals, I’d be pretty happy if this is the one I get, even if it’s only once. This is the time when I’m going to go out there and wrestle my best. Yeah, I’m excited to get this match again.”

Mesenbrink didn’t take any chances as he went about his business in the NCAA Wrestling Finals. He landed four takedowns in the first period to lead 12-4 after three minutes en route to the tech fall.

“I feel like sometimes we think that becoming a national champion or an Olympic champion, or whatever your goal that you set out to be, making X amount of money or whatever, it’s truly never as fulfilling as you think it is,” Mesenbrink said after his win. “And it definitely can’t be the thing that you fill your soul and fill your cup with.

“This past year, I had some of the toughest times I’ve ever had in my young life, and besides making the USA team for seniors, I won almost everything that I wanted to. And I think that sums up exactly what I was saying with that quote, that no matter how many wins or things or amount of money or whatever infinite number of something that you can gain, that was not the point of all of it. And this year I really, really just wanted to enjoy it. I did not come to do my will, but to do the will of the one who sent me. And that’s kind of a summation of being out there, the people that are around me and this year.”