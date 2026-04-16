Miles Schirmer commits to Cal: 'Chance to play with my brother put them over the top'

Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive lineman Miles Schirmer just announced his commitment to Cal and went in-depth on why he chose the Bears.

As we’ve said numerous times before, Cal is on track to sign their best recruiting close in a decade and Schirmer is another big piece. He’s a very talented defensive lineman, currently rated a high three-star with an 88 Rating and should continue to trend up.

“The coaching staff at Cal is great,” Schirmer said. “I feel like they can develop me into a great college player and hopefully into a player good enough to make it to the NFL as well.

“I think coach Tosh (Lupoi) is an amazing coach. I think that with him and the rest of the coaching staff, Cal has a good chance of doing some big things and making it very far.”

Schirmer said it wasn’t just Lupoi who made an impact but the entire staff.

“The whole defensive staff showed me so much love with calls and texts,” Schirmer said. “Coach (Darrion) Daniels (DL coach) was my lead recruiter but they have several DL coaches I was close to and I feel like the player-coach relationships there are one of a kind.”

Schirmer’s older brother Kingston signed with Cal as part of the ’26 class and that played a huge role in his decision as well.

“Having a chance to play with my brother was a huge factor,” Schirmer said. “We’ve played together our whole lives and I wanted to keep that going.

“Also, having someone there to guide me and help me navigate my way through college is going to be very helpful so it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Despite the coach relationships and family ties, Schirmer said it was still a tough decision.

“Honestly, it was a really hard decision,” Schirmer said. “I really liked UCLA a lot too and they were actually equal for much of my recruitment.

“The main thing that really solidified it was the chance to play with my brother. It’s funny on my visit last weekend, I met Niles Davis and he was real cool. I know Charles just committed to Cal and now they can play together in college too and family is a big deal for sure.”