Minnesota enters the race for 2027 G Malik Olajuwon

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are the latest program to offer 2027 shooting guard Malik Olajuwon, the son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Olajuwon reported the offer on X on Monday as a string of offers have come for the Rivals Industry Ranking four-star prospect. Mississippi State and Wake Forest also offered.

Those three programs also join Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, and SMU.

All three programs offered Olajuwon after an impressive showing at the Nike EYBL session in Las Vegas. During the sessions, Olajuwon averaged 18.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field including 40% from three-point range.

While playing his high school basketball in Texas, Olajuwon played for Team Canada including last month in the FIBA U18 Americup championships in Leon, Mexico.

It was an impressive Americup tournament for Olajuwon who led Canada to a gold medal. In five games, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He notably had a 15-point game against Puerto Rico in the group stage and followed it up with a 17-point performance two days later, once against Puerto Rico.

During the tournament, he shot 57.1% from the field including 31.3% from three-point range.

Additionally, last season for Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Olujwon averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

Malik’s older brother Aziz Olajuwon was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle attending both Clements and IMG Academy in Florida. He ultimately signed with Stanford.

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