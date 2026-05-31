Minnesota fends off Indiana to land 2027 OT Dylan Mota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up commitment No. 20 of the 2027 recruiting cycle as three-star offensive tackle Dylan Mota made his decision following an official visit.

The Gophers fended off a push from defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, to land Mota.

Mota is ranked by the Rivals rankings as a high-three-star prospect with an 86 overall rating. While he is ranked nationally, he is ranked as the No. 81 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 38 player in the state of Illinois.

Other programs to offer Mota included Cincinnati, North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, and UCF.

He is the fourth offensive line commitment for Minnesota, joining in-state prospect Joseph Hamer, Iowa standout Will Clausen, and Wisconsin native Jamail Sewell.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (4): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell



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