Minnesota men's hockey names its captains for 2026-27 season

The Minnesota men’s hockey program has named its captains for the 2026-27 season.

The captain for the Gophers next season will be returning right winger Brodie Ziemer. The 20-year-old out of Chaska, Minnesota, is coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 36 points (23 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games played. It was a quality step up from a 23-point season in 2024-25. He was also an All-Big Ten Second Team selection for his performance.

A 2024 third-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres, Ziemer has also been a part of multiple World Junior Championship teams for Team USA, including the most recent U20 World Junior Championships.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁.

Introducing the 2026-27 leadership group.



C – Brodie Ziemer

A – LJ Mooney

A – John Whipple#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/PAxUiI2k4P — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) April 21, 2026

The Gophers’ assistant captains next season will be rising sophomore LJ Mooney. The Pennsylvania native had a big freshman season for the Gophers, recording 30 points on seven goals and 23 assists in 34 games.

Mooney was a fourth-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Whipple, a rising junior defenseman out of Minnetonka, will be entering his third season with the program. This season, the 6-foot-2 defenseman played in all 36 games for the Gophers, recording two points while recording a -1 plus/minus. His biggest impact came in the block shot category, where his 80 blocked shots ranked sixth nationally.

Whipple was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings.

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