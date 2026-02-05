Michigan State trailed for the entire game as the No. 10 Spartans fell to unranked Minnesota 76-73 on Wednesday night despite a late rally. It didn’t take long for the student section to pur onto the floor inside Williams Arena after the final buzzer.

The Gophers led the Spartans by as many as 16 points during the contest, however. Junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led the way for Minnesota with 22 points including four made 3-pointers to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

A COURT STORM IN THE BARN 😱@GopherMBB pulls off another ranked win at home! pic.twitter.com/ntacxGLVBd — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 5, 2026

Cade Tyson (17 points), Langston Reynolds (14) and Bobby Durkin (13) rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts for Minnesota. Reynolds finished with a game-high eight assists.

The victory improvs Minnesota to 11-12 on the season, including a 4-8 mark against the Big Ten Conference. Meanwhile, Michigan State drops to 19-4 and now have a 9-3 mark in conference play. The Spartans have now lost their last two matchups.