Minnesota receiver Malachi Coleman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He played the past two seasons with the Golden Gophers, including eight games in 2025.

Coleman recorded five catches for 85 yards this past season. He began his college career at Nebraska in 2023, finishing with eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown with the Cornhuskers.

Coleman played high school football at Lincoln East (NE), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle. He ranked as the No. 60 overall player and No. 10 receiver according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Coleman will bring two seasons of eligibility with him to his next stop. He has appeared in 20 total games during his college career, giving him plenty of experience as well.

Minnesota is coming off of an 8-5 finish this past season and won in the Rate Bowl against New Mexico. It marked the fifth time in eight seasons under coach PJ Fleck that the Golden Gophers have reached the eight-win mark.

Malachi Coleman is the 12th player from Minnesota to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal this offseason. However, he is the fifth receiver to do so, joining Cristian Driver, Legend Lyons, Kenric Lanier and Quentin Redding.

That in mind, Minnesota will need to hit the portal hard to find replacements in the receivers room. We’ll see how things shake out when the portal officially opens in less than a week.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this offseason will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.