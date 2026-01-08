Mississippi State DB Jayven Williams enters NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Mississippi State defensive back Jayven Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Williams spent one season with the program and is not new to the transfer process. He is once again back on the open market, looking for a new home.

Williams played in 13 games this season, turning out to be a key contributor for Mississippi State. He recorded 18 tackles and a tackle for a loss. The highlight of the season for Williams might have come in the win over Arizona State, snagging an interception off Sam Leavitt.

Kennesaw State is where Williams got his college playing days underway. Three years were spent with the Owls, including a redshirt campaign in 2022. As a result, his official Mississippi State roster bio listed Williams as a redshirt junior during the 2025 season. Now, one year of eligibility is expected to remain.

Mobile (AL) Baker is where Williams played his high school football. Visits were taken around the South before ultimately committing to Kennesaw State. This includes Northwestern State and Nicholls.

One final go at the recruiting process is set to take place. Baker finds himself in the transfer portal once again, this time with a little bit of SEC experience in his back pocket.

Williams leaving Starkville is not the only major Mississippi State news to break on Thursday. The program provided an update on where quarterback Kamario Taylor stands from an injury standpoint.

“Mississippi State freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor successfully underwent a minor procedure Thursday to address a sprained left ankle,” MSU said in a statement. “A quick and full recovery is anticipated, and he is expected to be available for spring practice.”

Taylor left the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest in the final minutes with an injury and headed off the field on a cart. However, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism it wasn’t serious. Taylor was also seen walking, albeit with a bit of a limp.

Less than a week after that game, Mississippi State said the freshman quarterback underwent a successful procedure on a sprained ankle. The program added it expects a quick recovery in time for spring ball.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report