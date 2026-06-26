Mississippi State lands a commitment from safety Rontrae Carter: 'They help their players become extremely successful'

Mississippi State’s 2027 recruiting class is taking shape.

Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs have tacked on nearly double-digit commitments over the last month.

The latest is three-star Marrero (La.) Shaw safety Rontrae Carter, who committed to State over the likes of Houston and TCU.

Carter is the ninth commitment of June for Mississippi State, which separated from the pack for the No. 78 safety in the country after his official visit to Starkville last weekend.

“They took a really big step after the official visit. They stand very high,” Carter told Rivals. “They’ve shown a lot of interest in me over the years, and the official visit really sealed the deal. The coaches constantly preach being competitive, and that’s something I thrive on. I’d also be surrounded by a great group of people, which is really important to me.”

The Bulldogs have been fierce in recruiting Louisiana over the years and have hosted Carter on numerous occasions, dating back to last season and again this spring.

Carter has been an impact defensive player for legendary high school football coach Hank Tierney and the Shaw Eagles since he was a freshman.

“They also have an amazing life-after-football program. Football doesn’t last forever, and they do a great job of preparing players not only for the NFL, but also for life after the game,” he continued. “They help their players become extremely successful at a young age, both on and off the field.”