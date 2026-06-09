Mississippi State lands commitment from 2027 CB J'lynnd Kellow: 'It's real, it's family'

Mississippi State’s staff made a splash with coveted 2027 cornerback J’lynnd Kellow.

A week after officially visiting Starkville, the top-100 CB prospect from Willis (Texas) High locked in his commitment with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State edged past Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and others for Kellow.

He identified his connections with the Mississippi Staff as the catalyst to his decision.

“Everything went great this past weekend. I had an amazing time at Mississippi State,” Kellow told Rivals. “The culture there really stood out to me — it’s real, it’s family, and you can feel it as soon as you step on campus. The way the players and coaches connect … it’s not just football; it’s deeper than that.”

Kellow had plans to play somewhere inside the SEC.

Position coach Corey Bell is one of a few coaches to cultivation lasting connections with the 6-foot-2, 180-pound CB.

“I built some strong bonds with the guys while I was there, and they made me feel like I was already a part of the team,” said Kellow. “Everybody was genuine, nobody was fake, and that meant a lot to me. Being around that environment, you can tell they really care about each other and want to win together. Overall, it was a great experience, and it definitely left a strong impression on me.”