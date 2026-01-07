Mississippi State transfer quarterback Luke Kromenhoek has committed to USF, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He will now get ready to play for new Bulls coach Brian Hartline.

Kromenhoek began his college career at Florida State before arriving at Mississippi State. He appeared in three games this past season, meaning he preserved a redshirt.

As a freshman at Florida State in 2024, Kromenhoek threw for 502 yards and three touchdowns while adding 113 rushing yards. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Luke Kromenhoek played high school football at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 45 overall player and No. 4-ranked quarterback from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Hartline is settling in as USF’s next head coach, which marks his first head coaching opportunity. He spent eight years at his alma mater, Ohio State, working his way up the coaching staff. He most recently served as offensive coordinator in 2025 in addition to his duties as wide receivers coach, which he started in 2018.

Hartline played a direct role in developing multiple future first-round picks at wide receiver. He closely worked with players such as Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others.

As a result, Hartline’s name came up in coaching rumors multiple times the last few years. However, USF emerged as the choice for him to become a head coach for the first time.

“This is a place that caught my eye from afar,” Hartline said during his introductory press conference. “I’ve always felt like Florida is my second home. When I was assessing opportunities, USF was always atop the list. My family is thankful to be here, and we are excited to be a part of the community and Bulls Nation.”

USF continues to build out its first roster under Hartline now that the transfer portal is open. The Bulls notably added former Ohio State linebacker CJ Hicks this week as part of their growing portal class.