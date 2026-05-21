Mississippi State vs. Georgia weather delay: When SEC Baseball Tournament game will begin

The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is well underway, but it wouldn’t be a week in Hoover without a weather-related change or two. The start time for the game between Georgia and Mississippi State has been bumped by three hours due to anticipated inclement weather on Thursday.

The game between Florida and Alabama has also been adjusted. The new times are below.

Georgia and Mississippi State will begin at 1 p.m. ET now. Meanwhile, Florida and Alabama will following about 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game.

That should hopefully allow both SEC Baseball Tournament games to get in ahead of the expected nasty weather in Hoover. Though there are never any promises.

The game between Georgia and Mississippi State was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, while the game between Florida and Alabama was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET. An initial announcement late Wednesday night by the SEC did not include any information on whether the TV broadcasts would change. The games were originally slated to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

As for the matchups themselves, both Florida and Mississippi State took care of business as the higher-seeded team in their opening matchups on Wednesday. Mississippi State kicked the day off with a 12-2 run-rule victory over Missouri, while Florida dropped Vanderbilt 8-3.

You can view the complete set of results from this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament so far below. You can follow along with live-updating results throughout the tournament here.

SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule

First Round (Tuesday, May 19)

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri 10, No. 9 Ole Miss 8 [Ole Miss eliminated]

Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt 8, No. 13 Kentucky 5 [Kentucky eliminated]

Game 3: No. 10 Tennessee 11, No. 15 South Carolina 6 [South Carolina eliminated]

Game 4: No. 14 LSU 6, No. 11 Oklahoma 2 [Oklahoma eliminated]

Second Round (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 5: No. 8 Mississippi State 12, No. 16 Missouri 2 (F/7) [Missouri eliminated]

Game 6: No. 5 Florida 8, No. 12 Vanderbilt 3 [Vanderbilt eliminated]

Game 7: No. 7 Arkansas 8, No. 10 Tennessee 4 [Tennessee eliminated]

Game 8: No. 6 Auburn 3, No. 14 LSU 1 [LSU eliminated]

SEC Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Georgia (12:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 10: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 4 Alabama (Approx. 30 mins after Game 9, SECN)

Friday, May 22

Game 11: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Texas (4:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 12: No. 6 Auburn vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (8:00 p.m., SECN)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 23)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 9 (1:00 p.m., SECN)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 11 (5:00 p.m., SECN)

Championship (Sunday, May 24)

Game 15: Winner of Game 14 vs. Winner of Game 13 (2:00 p.m., ABC)