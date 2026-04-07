Missouri guard TO Barrett plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Barrett spent two seasons with the Tigers.

Barrett averaged 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for Missouri this past season. He appeared in 33 games for Dennis Gates’ squad, including 14 starts in 22.8 minutes per game on average.

Before college, Barrett was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 142 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 combo guard overall.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.