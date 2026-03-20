Arguably the premier high school basketball program in the state of Missouri won’t be playing for a state title for the first time in seven seasons.

St. Louis-area powerhouse Vashon saw its chase for a seventh consecutive Class 4 state title end on Friday in a 74-60 loss to Logan-Rogersville in the Final Four at Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats shot 73% from the field to set a state record, overwhelming Vashon’s normally dominant defense.

Indiana commit and top-50 2027 recruit Chase Branham scored 31 points to lead the way, helping Logan-Rogersville avenge consecutive losses in state semifinals the past two seasons.

“The W feels great,” Branham told the Springfield Daily Citizen. “This is something that we’ve been working for all year and we kind of took accountability in the offseason. So I feel like it’s something that we pride ourselves on is this is who we wanted to play.”

The Wolverines, who last didn’t cut down the net in 2019, simply couldn’t keep pace with Branham and the Wildcats’ offense. Jimmy McKinney III, himself a top-100 recruit in the 2027 class, scored 27 points and was a key part of Vashon getting back into the game after a slow start.

Logan-Rogersville jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter an looked poised to run away and hide. That advantage ballooned to as many as 19 points in the second frame, but Vashon’s patented press defense helped them claw their way back. The Wolverines cut the lead down to six on multiple occasions in the third quarter but could get no closer, and Logan-Rogersville ultimately pulled away in the fourth.

They’ll move on to face Clayton in the Class 4 title game on Saturday, with the Wildcats seeking their first state title in more than 40 years.

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For Missouri high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school hoops excitement throughout Missouri, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.



