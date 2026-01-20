Ole Miss cornerback transfer cornerback Chris Graves Jr. is staying in the SEC, transferring from the Rebels to Missouri. He officially signed with the Tigers on Tuesday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Graves entered the portal earlier this month immediately following Ole Miss’ loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals, looking for a new opportunity for his final season of college football. He visited both Georgia Tech and Missouri, ultimately choosing the Tigers.

Over three seasons in Oxford, he appeared in 41 games and notched 61 tackles and seven pass breakups. He was the team’s second-leading tackler (8) in the Rebels’ 31-27 loss to Miami earlier this month and logged more than 640 snaps this season.

He adds a major veteran piece to the Tigers’ secondary, which is replacing multiple starters this offseason after finishing as one of the best defenses in the country last season. Graves joins Oregon transfers Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence, former Auburn nickel back Kensley Louidor-Faustin, ex-Notre Dame safety JaDon Blair and Michigan transfer Elijah Dotson as new additions to the Tigers’ back end.

Faustin and Graves are the most experienced of the group, starting in multiple games across the past two years at their respective schools. Laulea, Florence, Blair and Dotson are all unproven, high-upside additions with multiple years left to play in Columbia.

In addition to the secondary, Missouri is set to replace nearly its entire starting defensive line and linebacker group from a year ago, including All-SEC linebacker Josiah Trotter and star EDGE Damon Wilson. Eli Drinkwitz and Co. have already landed standout Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr.. a PFF All-SEC selection last season.

And with a few more spots to fill after Graves’ decision, they could be receiving more good news soon.

Tigers looking to add another Ole Miss standout

Along with Graves, Drinkwitz and his staff have targeted a few other key players from the Rebels roster that made the College Football Playoff semifinals this year. Earlier in the month, they emerged as the favorite for opening game starting quarterback Austin Simmons, who announced his plans to enter the portal before the Rebels’ season ended.

When it did, he quickly signed with the Tigers as their replacement for departed starter Beau Pribula. Simmons started Ole Miss’ first three games of the season before going down with an injury and being replaced by All-SEC quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He’ll compete with freshman Matt Zollers, who played in relief of Pribula last season.

Along with Simmons, the Tigers are hoping to land one of his top targets last season in wideout Cayden Lee. While he hasn’t yet officially been entered in the portal, Lee announced his intentions last week. And according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Missouri is considered the early favorite to land him.

Over the past three seasons, he has totaled 106 catches, 1,623 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.