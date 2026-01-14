According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Missouri has landed a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal from cornerback Sione Laula. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz adds Laula to the 2026 roster from the Oregon Ducks. One season of eligibility is expected to remain after Laula just played his redshirt junior campaign in Eugene.

Laula was one of the few Oregon players who missed out on the College Football Playoff experience due to the transfer portal. He did not appear in any of the three games, beginning with the first-round matchup vs. James Madison. Trips to Miami for the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech or the Indiana rematch in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl did not take place either.

In total, Laula played in six games this season. Seven total tackles and two pass breakups were recorded on the year. Oct. 18 turned out to be his last game in a Duck uniform when the team traveled across the country to Piscataway to play Rutgers.

