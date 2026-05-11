Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy shot in left leg, undergoes successful surgery

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and has undergone successful surgery, sources tell On3’s Chris Low and Pete Nakos. Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning.

The Laurel Police Department confirmed to On3 on Monday that it was investigating the shooting, but due to an active investigation was not releasing a police report. The Laurel (Mississippi) Leader-Call reported the shooting occurred at the Kamakazie Biker Club on Masonite Drive in Laurel shortly after 2 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Laurel Police Department Sgt. Macon Davis described the scene as “a melee” to the Leader-Call. Hardy is currently at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to WDAM.

“There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers,” Davis said. “It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end.”

The All-America running back led the SEC in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,649 yards. The SEC Newcomer of the Year also scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards. Ahmad Hardy transferred to Missouri after a breakout 2024 season at Louisiana-Monroe, rushing for 1,351 yards.

Missouri announced Monday that “a timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.” There’s optimism that Hardy will return to football, according to sources. Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school’s statement said. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”