Missouri safety Elijah Dotson undergoes surgery, expected back for summer OTAs

Missouri safety Elijah Dotson recently underwent successful surgery for a torn labrum, sources tell On3. The Michigan transfer is expected to be fully back for summer OTAs.

Dotson had emerged as one of the top newcomers for Missouri in spring practice, with a source pointing him out as a leader in the secondary for the Tigers entering the 2026 season. He will be back in time for OTAs and a full-go for fall camp, sources told On3.

Dotson was a four-star prospect coming out of Belleville High School in the Class of 2025. He was ranked the No. 12 corner and No. 94 overall player in the class when he arrived at Michigan.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound corner jumped right in with the Wolverines in 2025. He had 11 total tackles and one interception as a true freshman. His interception came against Central Michigan in his second game, while he had four tackles against Nebraska in his third game. He played 94 total snaps on defense, almost evenly split between outside corner and slot corner.

“Elijah Dotson has been really good for us in the secondary,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said earlier this spring.

With the Tigers losing multiple defensive backs, Dotson’s transfer pickup was necessary. And despite the surgery coming off spring ball, he’ll be back and ready for the 2026 season at Missouri.