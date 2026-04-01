Missouri State hits go-ahead home run vs. Arkansas, both teams warned for 'unsportsmanlike conduct'

Arkansas finds itself in a midweek pickle, traveling up to Springfield, MO, to face the Missouri State Bears. Tensions are getting a little higher than you might expect, especially since there is no previous bad blood between these teams. However, the umpires felt the need to step in during the sixth inning. All because of a moment at the plate following a homer.

Logan Fyffe hit a bomb to left field with the game tied at 10 in the bottom of the sixth inning. To say we enjoyed the moment would be fair. Fyffe watched the ball go over the fence and then some, eventually getting some words in his ear from the umpire. Eventually, a trip around the bases was made.

When touching home to make the score official, Fyffe looked back and said something to the Arkansas catcher. And with the ump in prime position, he saw the moment unfold. He provided a warning to both bases for “unsportsmanlike conduct.” Both coaches got explanations, and after a few moments, the game continued. You can check out the full sequence here.

LOGAN FYFFE DOWNTOWN AND MO STATE TAKES THE LEAD 🔥🔥



Benches were warned for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' after Fyffe touched the plate. pic.twitter.com/TAKDjBb4sL — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 1, 2026

Missouri State is in a little need of a bounce back after dropping a series over the weekend to Dallas Baptist. Before then was a nice midweek result against Oklahoma State, run-ruling the Big 12 program in seven innings. A final score of 16-2 was a nice result for the Bears. Now, they are looking to once again get into the win column over a power conference opponent.

Arkansas will have to battle back in order to win this one. Nine outs remain for them once they enter the top of the seventh innings.

It’s been a struggle of late for head coach Dave Vorn Horn and his ballclub. Right now, the SEC losing streak sits at four games. Three came at the hands of the Florida Gators, getting swept in Fayetteville. And then the series finale vs. South Carolina was a loss Arkansas would like back. In total, the SEC record sits at 4-5 with one coming up against Auburn on the road.