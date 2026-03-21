Missouri, Tennessee announce delayed start time to Saturday's game due to lightning

Fans in Knoxville looking to enjoy some Saturday evening baseball will have to wait just a little bit longer. Missouri and Tennessee were originally set to take the field at 6 p.m. ET. But Mother Nature is now getting involved. Lightning in the area means the start time has been pushed back by an hour.

“UPDATE: Due to lightning in the area, Tennessee and Missouri will now begin Saturday’s Game 2 of the series at 7 p.m. ET,” Eric Cain of On3 | Rivals’ VolQuest said via X.

Friday’s result brought a bit of a surprise. Missouri pulled off the series-opening victory, being the program’s first in SEC play this season. A consistent offensive night was enough to get the job done for the Tigers. Eight runs, scored over three different innings, bettered what Tennessee put together — only getting four runs on nine hits.

Missouri taking the Saturday night contest would mean it’s just the third SEC series win in as many seasons. Last year saw a sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies. Weirdly enough, Mizzou did the same against Florida in 2024 when they were ranked No. 4 in the country at the time.

Of course, Tennessee is hoping for the opposite. Whenever the two teams do get underway on Rocky Top, the Vols will be facing one of the more important games of their season.