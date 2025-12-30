Missouri OL Jayven Richardson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Missouri OL Jayven Richardson plans to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Richardson just finished his fourth collegiate season in total. He spent the past two at Missouri, after beginning his career with a pair as well at Hutchinson Community College.

While with the Tigers, Richardson made 16 appearances, two of those being starts. That includes ten appearances, with both starts as well, coming this past season as a redshirt junior in CoMo.

A native of Baton Rouge, Richardson played his high school football at East Ascension in Gonzales, Louisiana. He would leave there as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle, as he’d start out at Hutchinson CC.

Then, after his two years there, Richardson would commit to come to Mizzou as part of their recruiting class in 2024. That’s after ranking at No. 11 overall, being the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 4 player out of Kansas, in Rivals’ Industry Ranking of 2024’s Top Junior College Recruits.

Richardson is now the latest departure to be expected from the roster this year for Missouri. Several have already shared their own intentions, with the most notable so far, among several others to this point from their offense, which is of note following the hiring away of OC Kirby Moore as the next head coach at Washington State, being this season’s starting quarterback in Beau Pribula.

Richardson has spent two seasons apiece at two programs now, with one in JUCO and one now in the FBS. He now intends to spend his final year of eligibility at a third one, with that to be determined once his name officially enters the NCAA Transfer Portal at its one-time opening come January 2nd.

This report will be updated further

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.