Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula is currently visiting Washington, sources told On3’s Pete Nakos. His visit comes after Huskies quarterback Demond Williams announced his plans to hit the transfer portal despite signing a new deal last week.

Pribula, who began his career in the Big Ten at Penn State, transferred to Missouri for the 2025 season. He appeared in 10 games, although an injury knocked him out for a few games late in the year. During that time, he threw for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns, to nine interceptions.

After hitting the open market, Pribula’s transfer recruitment started to take shape. Nakos had more details on what schools could be in pursuit as part of his Wednesday intel.

Prior to his arrival at Mizzou, Beau Pribula spent two years at Penn State, largely serving as Drew Allar’s backup. In that time, he threw for 424 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 571 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Pribula’s visit comes one day after Williams announced his plans to enter the portal. However, he signed a new deal with Washington four days ago, which On3’s Pete Nakos reported would have made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football. Nakos also had more details on early schools to watch for Williams.

Sources emphasized to On3 that Williams is under contract at Washington. The Huskies also expect him to be their quarterback in 2026, and the school was set to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger added Washington has been in contact with the Big Ten about the situation. The conference drafts rev-share contracts for its league members, and UW described Williams’ deal as a binding agreement with the school.

Dellenger also reported Washington officials suspect another school contacted Williams after he signed his new deal. The school also plans to submit evidence of tampering. Sources told On3 UW does not have any plans to put Williams’ name in the as it has a signed contract.

Williams put together a standout sophomore season at Washington after taking over as starting quarterback. He threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while adding 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.