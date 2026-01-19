Former Missouri safety Mose Phillips III has committed to Oklahoma State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Phillips transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 campaign. He made 11 appearances for the Tigers. Phillips recorded five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Prior to transferring to Missouri, Phillips spent two seasons at Virginia Tech. In 25 total appearances for the Hokies, Phillips amassed 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Mose Phillips played high school football at Cane Ridge (TN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,295 overall player and No. 130 safety in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He is the 46th player who has committed to Oklahoma State this offseason, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. At the time of his commitment, Phillips was the No. 161 safety in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Oklahoma State is entering a new era. The school hired Eric Morris to be its next head coach. Morris was North Texas’ head coach from 2023-25, leading the Mean Green to a combined 22-16 record and 13-11 mark in conference play.

North Texas had a breakout year this past season, posting an 11-2 record and reaching the American Conference Championship game. Morris replaced Mike Gundy, who had been Oklahoma State’s head coach since 2005.

Oklahoma State fired Gundy just three weeks into the season. While Morris is determined to propel the program toward new heights, he welcomes advice from Oklahoma State’s previous head man.

“I’ve known Mike for a long time. I’ve known his brother Cale for a long time. Gunnar (Gundy) is in there working right now,” Morris said. “Not only was he a great coach that established such a winning tradition here, but he’s also just a great player here. … It’s kind of a guy that I would consider bleeds orange. So hopefully I’ll have the chance here in the near future to sit down and really pick his brain.

“… “The first six months is always important when you get to a new place, at a new job, to figure out the things he thinks that we do really well around here, and then maybe some avenues that we need to get better in… Figuring out your strengths and weaknesses early, I think, allows us to identify some problems and start working towards solutions to those problems.”

