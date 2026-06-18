MLBPA rejects MLB draft proposal eliminating high school eligibility, strengthening college baseball

In a statement Thursday, the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposal eliminating high school eligibility for the MLB draft. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez reported the proposal as part of ongoing negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The new system would make high school baseball players eligible for the MLB Draft after their sophomore season or their 20th birthday, effective in 2028. Under the current rules, players can either declare for the draft out of high school or have to play three years of college baseball before becoming eligible. Such a change would bring a huge influx of talent to the college game.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Thursday evening, the MLBPA rejected the proposal. The union cited a $400 million reduction in player compensation from 2026 to 2027, destroying “fundamental player rights and [removing] talent from our sport” and “denying young international players the ability to start their professional careers” by abolishing a full year of international signings.

Statement on MLB’s Amateur Entry Proposals: pic.twitter.com/dl7x0sk2BY — MLBPA (@MLBPA) June 18, 2026

“Today, MLB made another set of proposals that are flat out bad for baseball, ones that would cripple the next generation of players and damage the future of our game,” the statement read. “… Players remain committed to bargaining in good faith and leaving baseball better than they found it – the league’s proposals fall woefully short.”

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA began CBA negotiations last month with the current agreement set to expire Dec. 1. During the initial round of talks, MLB formally proposed a salary cap and floor, which has been a major point of contention between the two sides.

After the league proposed an overhaul of the draft system, it said it’s time to change the process. MLB argued its proposal would take pressure off younger athletes while also keeping them in school longer to develop.

“It is long past time to reform the international amateur system in ways that would address longstanding challenges and benefit future players,” MLB said in a statement to ESPN. “The enhanced transparency of the International Draft that we are proposing is a common-sense step forward that best addresses the root causes of corruption in the current system.

“Our vision for the new international system reduces the pressure on young athletes by giving them the chance to grow and develop, keeps kids in school longer while they pursue a career in baseball, and creates more playing opportunities for the older players who are left behind in today’s system.”