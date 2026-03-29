Following Michigan‘s thoroughly dominant 95-62 win over Tennessee, Wolverines star Morez Johnson took a little time in the post-game scene to troll the Volunteers. He hit where it will hurt, too.

During the NCAA Tournament run, Tennessee has become huge fans of the song ‘Let’s Go Get Em’ by BossMan Dlow. It has become a mantra of sorts for the team.

So when Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg was done being interviewed by sideline reporter Evan Washburn, the focus quickly turned to Morez Johnson. Washburn turned with the mic and asked Johnson if he had anything to say.

“Let’s go get ’em!” Johnson said, trolling Tennessee. That was it.

"Let's go get 'em" 👀



-Morez Johnson after Michigan takes down Tennessee#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/FstSXsizmN — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Short. Sweet. Painful.

While it’s been a great season for Tennessee, with another run to the Elite Eight, the pain of not getting to the Final Four will remain fresh. That’s been a long-standing obstacle for the program.

And despite Morez Johnson throwing it back in their faces, the Volunteers will likely still feel good about the mantra. It was a fun ride to the Elite Eight, one that was, in some ways, aided by the mashup of the song and Tennessee’s defensive highlights from this season.

The goal was to get Tennessee in the right mindset, living like there’s no tomorrow and playing every possession as hard as humanly possible. Sunday didn’t finish how the team would have wanted, but it was still a strong NCAA Tournament run.

As for the game itself, Tennessee had no answers after Morez Johnson and Michigan went on a 21-0 run in the first half. That blew the game open and forced Tennessee to chase the game, an uncomfortable proposition even for stars Nate Ament (who fouled out) and Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

Gillespie finished with 21 points, but it came on 8-of-22 shooting. The only other Tennessee player in double-figures scoring was Felix Okpara, who notched 10 in the contest.