Moustapha Thiam to stay at Michigan, play for Wolverines after Dusty May departure

Michigan transfer center Moustapha Thiam will not transfer following Dusty May‘s departure for the NBA, and will indeed suit up for the Wolverines this season. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news late Tuesday night.

Thiam made his way to Ann Arbor this offseason by way of Cincinnati. Across two seasons of college basketball (freshman at UCF, sophomore at Cincinnati), the Senegal native boasts career averages of 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. He has big shoes to fill this season, stepping in the place of lottery pick and National Champion Aday Mara.

Fellow Michigan stars Trey McKenney and reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau have already made it clear that they plan on playing this season for interim head coach Mike Boynton. Thiam is now all the way in on playing for the Wolverines this season, as they seek a second consecutive National Championship.

NEWS: Moustapha Thiam is staying at Michigan and will play for the Wolverines next season despite Dusty May’s departure, source tells @On3.



The 7-2 sophomore transfer from Cincinnati was one of the top centers in the portal. Averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks… pic.twitter.com/kFmWWL0baD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 1, 2026

It appeared as if Thiam would be playing under head coach Dusty May, but that will not be the case. Although rumors lingered for months, May finally accepted an NBA head coach opening on June 23, 2026. May will head up the Dallas Mavericks next season, led by reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Dusty May thanked Michigan fans in heartfelt statement

In two seasons under May, Michigan compiled a 64-13 (33-7) record and won its first National Championship since 1989. He released a statement shortly after the news of his departure became official.

“Before we start this next chapter, I just wanted to say thank you. When my family and I came to Ann Arbor two years ago, we hoped we could help bring Michigan basketball back to where it belongs. I never could have imagined how special these last two seasons would be. You embraced us from day one.

“You packed Crisler, traveled all over the country and supported our players through every high and low. The memories we made together — from winning the Big Ten to cutting down the nets in Indianapolis — are ones my family and I will carry with us forever. What I’ll miss most are the people. The players, coaches, staff, students, alumni and fans who care so deeply about this place. Michigan is special because of all of you.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. An opportunity came along that was right for my family and something I felt I needed to pursue, but that doesn’t change how much these last two years have meant to us. Ann Arbor, became home, and we’ll always be grateful for the relationships and memories that came from our time here. Thank you for trusting us, believing in us and making these last two years so much fun. It was an honor to coach at Michigan and wear the block ‘M.’ We’ll always be grateful.