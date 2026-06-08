MVP's from the 2026 AveryStrong Showcase at University of Puget Sound
The AveryStrong Showcase returned to the state of Washington on Sunday at the University of Puget Sound.
Head coaches from a number of schools were there including Washington with head coach Jedd Fisch, Idaho with head coach Thomas Ford, Portland State with head coach Chris Fisk as well as Jeff Thomas, the head coach at host school Puget Sound.
Over 600 players from the 2027-2030 classes participated in the fourth annual showcase in Tacoma.
Here is a look at the Session MVPs, as selected by the coaches and staff of the AveryStrong Showcase.
SESSION ONE
Overall MVP: Caleb Camping, 2027, Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge
RB: Trevon Mayfield, 2028, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin
RB: LJ Pierce, 2028, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral
TE: Mason Emil, 2027, Des Moines (Wash.) Mount Rainer
TE: Gus Bailey, 2027, Sacramento (Calif.) Rosemont
LB: Jayden King, 2027, Fresno (Calif.) Bullard
LB: Kaicen Carter, 2028, Federal Way (Wash.)
SESSION TWO
Overall MVP: Malik Burns, 2027, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin
QB MVP: Sione Kaho, 2027, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln
WR MVP: Jasiah Agnimel, 2027, Lake Oswego (Ore.)
WR/DB MVP: Michael Kori, 2027, Kennewick (Wash.) Kamiakin
DB MVP: Jordan Noel, 2027, Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic
DB MVP: Preston Lagat, 2027, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin
SESSION THREE
Overall MVP: OL Rashaun Lavata’i, 2027, University Place (Wash.) Curtis
OL MVP: Shyzen Akiona, 2029, Kapolei (Hawaii)
OL MVP: Ofa Taufalele, 2028, Tacoma (Wash.) Bellarmine Prep
OL MVP: Kyler Harden, 2028, Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea
DL MVP: Lennox Chee, 2028, Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha
DL MVP: Aedyn Havili, 2028, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic
DL MVP: Kitiona Tupou, 2029, Puyallup (Wash.)
SESSION FOUR
Overall MVP: Troy Bishop, 2028, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
QB MVP: AJ Tuivaiave, 2028, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin
QB MVP: Jadis Lefono, 2029, Lakewood (Wash.) Lakes
WR MVP: Aaden Brady, 2028, Palos Verdes (Calif.)
WR MVP: Presley DeLance, 2028, Lake Oswego (Ore.)
DB MVP: Marquis Tovia, 2029, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach
DB MVP: Dezmond Sanders, 2028, Pittsburg (Calif.)