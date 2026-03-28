Myles Bailey injury update: Florida State star 1B suffers devastating ankle injury

Florida State sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the bottom of the eighth inning in Saturday’s game against Duke.

Bailey, who was hitting for a .351 average with 12 home runs and 31 RBI this season, slid into second base and had his ankle get caught on the bag. He was assisted off the field, and seems unlikely to return to play anytime soon.

At the time of Bailey’s injury, No. 10 Florida State led Duke 12-11 in the bottom of the eighth.

Myles Bailey just suffered a gruesome ankle injury.



Devastating scene in Tallahassee 😢 pic.twitter.com/ri1dtZj7ru — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 28, 2026

This is a developing story…