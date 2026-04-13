NASCAR insiders react to Ty Gibbs holding off Ryan Blaney for first career Cup win

Two NASCAR insiders loved what they saw from Ty Gibbs at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. On The Teardown podcast, Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared their reactions to Gibbs winning at Bristol to claim the first victory of his Cup Series career.

“Unflappable in the closing laps,” Bianchi said. “…You got Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Larson is in the mix, they have fresher tires, Larson has two, Blaney’s got four, you got a late-race restart, all of these different things. It would have been easy to cave in to that pressure. Instead, he handles it really well, the last lap especially.

Bianchi then discussed the pressure Ty Gibbs have faced over the last two years. He said that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver shouldn’t be in the spot he’s currently in because he didn’t deserve it, according to critics.

“He has shown glimmers of his potential,” Bianchi said. “Now, after all of that, it now seems like he’s been putting this together this year. Six straight top-10 finishes (five or six), which is a career-best for him. He’s running up front consistently, leading laps. This was building.”

Ty Gibbs had an ‘impressive drive’ at Bristol

Gluck picked Gibbs to win at Bristol, and he was impressed with how the 23-year-old “maintained his composure” when he dropped to 14th in the race. The insider also discussed how Gibbs stayed on the track while the top two drivers at Bristol — Blaney and Larson —went to pit road during a caution. Gibbs had older tires than Blaney and Larson, and the fact that he was able to hold off Blaney during an overtime restart also impressed Gluck.

“Say what you want about Ty Gibbs, I know a lot of people have strong feelings on him, but that was really an impressive drive,” Gluck said. And the “impressive drive” by Gibbs helped him climb up the NASCAR Chase standings, as he currently sits in fourth place.

After finishing outside the top 20 at Daytona and Atlanta, Gibbs has been one of the hottest drivers in the Cup Series. In the last six races, Gibbs has finished in the top five five times and registered a P6 finish at Darlington. In 2025, Gibbs had five top-five finishes all season.