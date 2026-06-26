Nate Oats addresses Michigan job after Dusty May departure: 'I will not be in Maise and Blue'

Michigan saw Dusty May leave the program following a national championship, opting to join the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Warde Manuel has already named an interim in Mike Boynton, presumably just for the year. From there, the Wolverines would presumably conduct a full coaching search. And you have to imagine plenty of people will be interested.

Well, you can already cross one name off the list. Alabama‘s Nate Oats addressed the Michigan job on Thursday, shutting any kind of ideas down before they really got hatched.

“I’ve known Warde Manuel for a while, but they’ve got a coach,” Oats said via ESPN Radio. “I’m very happy with where I’m at in Alabama. I’ve got a pretty hefty buyout for a good reason, because I don’t plan on leaving here… I will not be in maize and blue, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Oats is entering his seventh season at Alabama, making the NCAA Tournament in six of them. The lone exception came in 2020, when there was no postseason. Alabama has been a consistent team in March and routinely found itself in the second round. The last four years have resulted in at least Sweet Sixteen appearances, with a Final Four and Elite Eight in that run.