Under normal circumstances, Aden Holloway would be public enemy No. 1 inside Neville Arena. Folks in Auburn do not forget Holloway leaving the program and going across the state. But when Alabama rolled into town on Saturday, most of the attention was placed on Charles Bediako. His ongoing court case to gain eligibility has taken college basketball by storm.

When asked about the situation during his postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats noted how Auburn fans were “quiet” following the game. Of course, the Crimson Tide emerged victorious. Both Holloway and Bediako played huge roles in the result despite hearing it all night from the fans.