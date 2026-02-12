Nate Oats praises Chris Beard for 'classy' note written to Charles Bediako after eligibility ruling

Nate Oats revealed that Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard penned Charles Bediako a hand-written letter. This comes following Monday’s news that the Alabama big man is no longer eligible to play college basketball.

The Crimson Tide headman spoke highly of Beard’s actions after the 93-74 Alabama victory. He revealed the contents of the note, which he’ll hand to Bediako after the team lands in Tuscaloosa.



“It was one of the most classy notes to a kid from an opposing coach, and it doesn’t happen often,” Oats said. “But one of the classiest moves I’ve ever seen, and he didn’t do it to get any recognition. He assumed I’d just hand it to Charles, that’d be it. But basically, (the note said) on the other side of adversity and difficulty is what fuels you on to success and (Beard) wishes him success. He’s pulling for him. It’s not his fault that the rules are — that there’s no clarity in the rules.

“I thought it was an extremely well-written, thoughtful thing for an opposing coach to do that understands that we’re still coaching young men. This is not a object we’re dealing with. It’s a young man with a basketball career in front of him, with an educational career in front of him, and coach Beard understands it.”

Oats said that Beard had called him on Tuesday about whether Bediako would be in Oxford for the game. They decided it best for Bediako to stay in Tuscaloosa because of the chants opposing crowds have created since his return to college.

“(Beard) said, ‘Look, I assure you, that’s not happening here,'” Oats said Beard told him. “‘I’ve already met with the cheering section. Everything’s gonna be positive here. He won’t get any of that here.'”

Beard took these preventative measures, going above and beyond to ensure Bediako wouldn’t be heckled. Not to mention on top of taking the time to write his player a note, his actions certainly resonated with the Alabama head coach.

The Crimson Tide will have to move forward without Bediako, and will not turn their attention toward South Carolina on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether or not Bediako will be with the team, albeit in street clothes. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.