National championship injury updates: Sunday injury report released for Miami vs. Indiana

The national championship game is 24 hours away, kicking off Monday between Indiana and Miami. A few players on both sides have beean dealing with injuries leading up to the matchup, and Sunday’s update provides the latest news.

The Hurricanes and Hoosiers had different paths to the title game, with Miami’s beginning as the No. 10 seed in the first round against Texas A&M. After defeating the Aggies in a road game, the Hurricanes knocked off No. 2 Ohio State next before a thrilling 31-27 victory against Ole Miss this past week. Indiana earned the No. 1 seed after an undefeated season and rolled to blowout wins over Alabama and Oregon.

The College Football Playoff Championship will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which could be an advantage for the Hurricanes. There was a change for the positive for Miami on Sunday’s report, as defensive lineman Cole McConathy is no longer listed after previously being questionable. You can check out the latest injury report for both teams below.

Miami Hurricanes

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana enters Monday evening’s contest in search of its first national championship in program history. The Hoosiers are in only their second season under coach Curt Cignetti, who also led them to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

They made it back this season behind Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who became the first Heisman Trophy winner in school history. He has thrown for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to only six interceptions entering Monday’s contest.

All that sets up for Indiana to be the favorite to win the national championship, but Miami will look to continue defying the odds. The Hurricanes are in search of their first national title since 2001 and are also led by a transfer quarterback in Carson Beck.

Beck, who previously played at Georgia, led Miami on the game-winning touchdown drive last game against Ole Miss, finishing it off with a three-yard TD run. He’ll hope to carry over some of that magic into the national championship.

This is only the second time in history and the first since 1966 that Miami and Indiana have played each other in football. It’s setting up to be an exciting matchup and we’ll see how it all plays out Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.