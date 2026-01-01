National college sports show Crain & Cone joins On3

NASHVILLE, TN – On3, the leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage and connectivity across youth, high school, college sports, and NIL, has announced the hiring of the national college sports show Crain & Cone.

Crain & Cone, hosted by Jake Crain, David Cone and Blain Crain, is a college sports show dedicated to delivering quality analysis and passionate insight to the most die-hard fans.

The show launches January 1, 2026, before moving into the state-of-the-art On3 HQ Studios in Nashville later that month. On3 HQ Studios will serve as the home for Josh Pate’s College Football Show, The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell, The Inside Scoop, Crain & Cone On3, with additional shows set to join the On3 College Sports Network in the future.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Crain & Cone for years. They’re true “ball knowers,” incredibly entertaining, with a chemistry that takes years to build,” said Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3 | Rivals. “Their authenticity and genuine love for all things college sports align perfectly with the On3 mission.”

Jake Crain played college baseball at South Alabama before beginning a football coaching career, spending six years at the Division I level with stops at Iowa Western, South Alabama, and Montana State. When COVID disrupted his path in college coaching, Crain launched The JBoy Show with nothing more than a microphone and a laptop.

David Cone is a former quarterback and two-year letterman at the University of Michigan. After spending a decade working as a video producer in Atlanta, Cone teamed up with Jake and Blain Crain to help produce a college sports show that has now been on the air for five years.

Blain Crain is a former wide receiver at Western Colorado. After his playing career, Crain transitioned directly into coaching before eventually moving into media.

“With the rise of On3 and our brand, it’s the perfect fit and the proper time to come together to achieve something great,” said Jake Crain. “We are finally home.”

