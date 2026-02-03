National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 13 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 13 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We now turn the calendar to February so we’re closing in on the home stretch. The odds have shifted now that we see highly anticipated games.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Arizona has the top national title odds this week in that 300-range. They’re coming off an 87-74 win over Arizona State on the road Saturday to improve to 22-0 on the season.

Koa Peat led the way with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. As it stands, this is the top pick to win it all!

Michigan coach Dusty May had high praise for his team after back-to-back victories against top 10 opponents.

Michigan has been in the running for the national title pretty much from the get go. But they trail the Wildcats this week, only by a little.

At 20-1, the Wolverines are rolling, especially after a rivalry win over Michigan State on the road. In the 83-71 win, Yaxel Lendeborg put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

Duke is next up in the national title odds, but a little bit behind Arizona and Michigan. The Blue Devils just beat Virginia Tech 72-58 on the road Saturday to improve to 20-1 on the season.

Cameron Boozer is going to be the key for March Madness. The freshman led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the latest win.

Houston rolled its way to win No. 19 over the weekend with a 76-54 win over Cincinnati. They are in the top four of the national title odds this week, but well behind the top three.

Milos Uzan led the way with 16 points, two rebounds and five assists in the win. Isaiah Harwell put up 13 points in just 17 minutes of game time.

© David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Huskies are dominating their schedule at this point, improving to 21-1 over the weekend. UConn looks for their third national title in four years under Dan Hurley.

In the 85-58 win over Creighton on the road, Braylon Mullins put up 16 points and three rebounds. Silas Demary Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Illinois is firmly in the top 10 of the national title odds this week following a slight upset of Nebraska. The Huskers suffered their second straight loss as Illinois controlled them in the second half of a 78-69 win.

Keaton Wagler had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win. Jake Davis added 13 points and three rebounds.

Purdue rolled through Maryland in their last outing, 93-63. At 18-4, the Boilermakers are still fighting for the top of March Madness seeding, but they;re in the national title race.

In the win, Fletcher Loyer put up 29 points, two rebounds and three assists. Braden Smith added 19 points, two rebounds and six assists in the dominant victory.

Todd Golden (Jeff Blake / Imagn Images)

Florida put up 100 points, beating Alabama by 23 at home Sunday. That was a massive win for the national title picture as the Gators try to go back to back this year.

Alex Condon had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thomas Haugh added 22 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Gonzaga stayed in the top 10 range of the best national title odds this week. They had a hard fought victory over Saint Mary’s, 73-65, over the weekend.

After trailing by four at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Gaels by 12 in the second half. Graham Ike had 30 points, four rebounds and one assist in the win.

Iowa State rounds out the top 10 of the national title odds this week fresh off another big win. They absolutely floored Kansas State 95-61.

In the win, Joshua Jefferson had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Top 25 National Title Odds after Week 13

11. Kansas (+2,000)

12. Michigan State (+2,500)

13. Nebraska (+2,500)

14. BYU (+3,000)

15. Texas Tech (+3,000)

16. Vanderbilt (+3,500)

17. Alabama (+4,000)

18. Virginia (+6,600)

19. Kentucky (+8,000)

20. Arkansas (+8,000)

21. Louisville (+8,000)

22. Tennessee (+8,000)

23. North Carolina (+8,000)

24. St. John’s (+9,000)

25. Iowa (+12,500)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.