National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 7 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 7 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We are a third of the way through the season so far as we get set for the post-Christmas break and the calendar year of 2026. Perhaps there aren’t clear contenders for the national title yet, but there’s a crop of squads that certainly look the part.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Michigan ripped through non-conference play, as well as some Big Ten opponents, and are 11-0 on the season. The Wolverines have an argument for No. 1 in the AP Poll, but of course, all of that will sort itself out eventually and they top the betting odds for the national title.

Dusty May and crew return to action Monday against McNeese State. Then, they’ll host USC on January 2nd to really get Big Ten play going.

Arizona has the second best national title odds as they ripped through their non-conference schedule. The Wildcats are back in action Monday night against South Dakota State.

They don’t have a ranked Big 12 game until playing BYU on the road on January 26. Safe to say, this team should be rolling into February.

Dan Hurley and UConn kept it rolling prior to Christmas with a 72-54 win over DePaul. They certainly deserve their current odds for the national title.

Moving forward, the Huskies don’t return to action until Wednesday on the road against Xavier. Then, there’s an interesting matchup with Marquette on January 4th.

You can’t have national title odds at this point of the year without Duke! Their last action was a tough 82-81 loss to Texas Tech nine days ago.

Still, this 11-1 team is pretty darn good. They resume action against Georgia Tech at home on New Year’s Eve for a chance to get back on the right track.

Purdue’s last time out was quite a statement win: 88-60 over Auburn on December 20th. The Boilermakers remain high up the betting odds for the national title as they get ready for Big Ten play.

Other than a bad loss to Iowa State, Purdue’s been dominant. They get Kent State Monday night before Big Ten action at Wisconsin on January 3rd.

How about these Cyclones? Iowa State is rolling into the New Year with a 12-0 record and are top 10 among the betting favorites for the national title.

Houston Christian is next up on the schedule Monday night. Then, Iowa State has Big 12 play in full capacity with West Virginia on January 2nd at home.

As far as teams in the top 10 of the national title betting odds, Gonzaga actually returned to action Sunday. The Bulldogs beat down Pepperdine 96-56 on the road to improve to 13-1.

In the win, Tyon Grant-Foster put up 18 points and two rebounds to lead the way. Davis Fogle and Braeden Smith each put up 15 points in the victory.

Houston had a nice ranked win nine days ago with a 94-85 victory over Arkansas. The Cougars are 11-1 as they get ready to return from Christmas break and keep themselves high up the national title betting odds.

Kelvin Sampson and crew will return to action Monday night with a game against Middle Tennessee. They get Big 12 play on January 3rd at Cincinnati.

Remember when Tom Izzo said Michigan State needed a break? Well, that break is over now as the Spartans get Cornell on Monday night.

This is certainly a top 10 team at this point of the season. But a big test is looming in the first week of January as MSU plays Nebraska and USC. That could swing the national title odds one way or another.

Kansas is also in the running for the national title at 10-3 through the Christmas break. They were last in action with a 90-61 win over Davidson on December 22nd.

They’ll return to the court on the road at UCF on January 3rd, tipping off Big 12 play in the new year. Kansas doesn’t have a ranked game until No. 3 Iowa State on January 13th.

Top 25 National Title odds in College Basketball

11. Florida (+2,500)

12. Louisville (+2,500)

13. Illinois (+2,500)

14. BYU (+3,000)

15. Vanderbilt (+3,000)

16. Arkansas (+3,500)

17. Alabama (+3,500)

18. North Carolina (+3,500)

19. Kentucky (+4,000)

20. Texas Tech (+4,000)

21. St. John’s (+5,000)

22. Tennessee (+5,000)

23. Nebraska (+6,600)

24. Baylor (+10,000)

25. Virginia (+10,000)

