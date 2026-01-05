National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 8 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 8 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We are into the new calendar year of 2026, so a lot of basketball resumed. Rankings will also resume! But now that we have a few more games under our belts, the odds have shifted!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Michigan has been dominating teams since December and they are the current favorite to win the national title at this point. So basically, the sport runs through Ann Arbor!

Dusty May has this team at 14-0 so far and it’s hard to pick when the Wolverines will lose. They don’t have a ranked game until Nebraska on January 27th.

The Wildcats are still undefeated as well, beating Utah 97-78 over the weekend. Perhaps the oddsmakers like Michigan a little bit more right now, but this is a national title caliber team.

Arizona doesn’t play a ranked foe until BYU on January 26th so they should be favored for a while. When do they lose?

The Huskies are now 14-1 on the season with a double-digit win over Marquette Sunday. Dan Hurley has this team in contention for a third national title in four years though.

UConn is definitely better than last year, at least at this time. As it stands, there are no ranked teams remaining on the schedule for this squad.

Iowa State keeps on rolling and despite being undefeated, they are behind UConn in the national title odds. Still, the Cyclones are darn good.

In the 80-59 win over West Virginia, Milan Momcilovic put up 26 points, three rebounds and one assist. Blake Buchanan had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Purdue is rolling right now and in the thick of it when it comes to the national title race. The Boilermakers took care of Wisconsin 89-73 on Saturday.

In the win, Fletcher Loyer put up 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Braden Smith had 14 points, four rebounds and 12 assists.

The Blue Devils are well within the top 10 of the national title odds and are now 13-1 fresh off a win over Florida State. They edged the Seminoles 91-87 on Saturday on the road.

Isaiah Evans had 28 points, three rebounds and one assist. Cameron Boozer added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Kelvin Sampson and crew are now 13-1 following a win over Cincinnati. The Cougars are still in the national title picture at this point of the season.

In the 67-60 win, Kingston Flemings had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists. Milos Uzan added 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Gonzaga is still in the national title race, despite its resume not looking like the other top teams. They’re still dominating most on their schedule and are 16-1.

But the game that sticks out on their schedule is Michigan, losing 101-61. Being that is their only loss, perhaps the Bulldogs would fare better in a rematch.

Even though they just lost a thriller to Nebraska, Michigan State is still in the national title race at the early part of January. The Spartans are 12-2 and definitely want the game against the Huskers back.

They’ll be back in action Monday against the USC Trojans at home but don’t have another ranked game until taking on Michigan on January 30th. That’ll be must-see TV.

Illinois got to 11-3 on the season with a 73-65 win over Penn State on the road Saturday. The Fighting Illini have intriguing national title odds though.

They should be favored for a bit until traveling to Purdue for a January 24th matchup, as well as Nebraska a week after that. But, this team could sneakily win the Big Ten.

College Basketball National Title odds after Week 8

11. BYU (+3,000)

12. Kansas (+3,000)

13. Florida (+3,000)

14. Vanderbilt (+3,000)

15. Louisville (+3,300)

16. Alabama (+3,500)

17. Texas Tech (+4,000)

18. Arkansas (+5,000)

19. Tennessee (+5,000)

20. North Carolina (+5,000)

21. Nebraska (+5,000)

22. Kentucky (+6,000)

23. St. John’s (+10,000)

24. Baylor (+10,000)

25. Iowa (+10,000)

