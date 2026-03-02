National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites updated after turbulent weekend of college basketball

After a turbulent weekend in college basketball, the national title odds have shifted again. One familiar face is moving toward the front of the pack after demolishing one of its league’s top contenders.

Florida has risen to +800 odds, the fourth-best odds in the field at this point. That comes on the heels of a 111-77 demolition of No. 20 Arkansas.

So who are the other favorites with the best national title odds? On3 has the latest lines from BetMGM to give you an idea how the prognosticators view things heading into the final week of conference action.

Despite a recent loss to Duke, Michigan remains with the best national title odds going into the last week of the regular season. The Wolverines have won 13 of their last 14 and easily wrapped up the Big Ten conference title.

The loss of guard LJ Cason to a torn ACL will sting, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Wolverines adjust. Still, there aren’t many teams, if any, that can match the sheer number of answers Michigan has.

Duke fans might be a little miffed at being behind Michigan in the national title odds, given a 68-63 win over the Wolverines recently. Still, it’s splitting hairs with where the numbers are.

Duke has won 16 of its last 17 games, with the lone loss a rivalry game loss to North Carolina on the road at the buzzer. Jon Scheyer has his squad playing excellent basketball.

Arizona was coming off back-to-back losses when it lost Koa Peat for three games due to injury. Somehow, the Wildcats managed to bounce back to beat back-to-back ranked opponents and win all three games without Peat.

Then they trounced Kansas in a rematch with Peat back in the lineup. Arizona, when healthy and clicking, is as dangerous as anyone else in the country.

Florida struggled a bit early in the year with a backcourt finding its footing. But it has since found it. Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar have given the Gators the outside shooting necessary to space the floor for the nation’s best bunch of bigs.

The Gators have now won 14 of their last 15 and have won 10 straight to clinch a share of the SEC title. It’d be shocking if they didn’t win the league outright at this point. Either way it is their first regular-season conference crown since 2014.

Houston has lost some luster in recent weeks, as it endured a three-game losing streak. But that losing streak came against top-notch competition: at Iowa State, vs. Arizona and at Kansas.

There aren’t many teams in the country that play the kind of defense the Cougars do. And Kelvin Sampson knows how to get a team playing its best come tournament time. Dangerous squad still, even with the late-season wobble.

UConn had put together an 18-game winning streak before losing on the road at St. John’s. But they recently avenged that loss with an absolute stomping, a 72-40 win over the Red Storm at home.

There’s only one game left in the regular season for the Huskies, so it’s no surprise to see them remaining near the top of the national title odds. They’re in position to potentially earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State put together one of the most impressive short stretches in the country this year, beating No. 9 Kansas and then No. 2 Houston back-to-back. But the team has lost three of its last six at this point.

Granted, all three of those losses came against likely NCAA Tournament teams and two were against ranked opponents. Can Iowa State recover its consistency in time to justify its lofty national title odds?

(UI Basketball)

Another team with good national title odds that is teetering a bit, Illinois has lost four of its last six games. The Fighting Illini have lost to Michigan and Michigan State in that stretch, to be fair, but they’ve also lost to Wisconsin and UCLA.

It just doesn’t quite look like the same team as it did three weeks ago when it had piled up 12 straight wins. But March gives fresh chances to make statements.

Sensing a theme down here in the bottom half of the top 10 in national title odds? Kansas has lost three of its last five. It’s tough to maintain strong stretches of play for long periods in conferences as tough as the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

The loss to Cincinnati was the perplexing one for Kansas fans. Can Kansas avoid another slip-up and potentially make a deep run in the conference tournament? That would go a long way toward easing some recently created nerves.

Stop us if you’ve heard something similar in this piece already: Purdue has lost three of its last four games. The Boilermakers are technically tied with Michigan State in the national title odds right now, at +4000.

Purdue lost to Michigan and Michigan State recently, but the loss to Ohio State was more of a head-scratcher. Can Braden Smith and company get back on the right track at season’s end?

Rest of the National Title Odds

+4000 – Michigan State Spartans

+5500 – Gonzaga Bulldogs

+6600 – Arkansas Razorbacks

+6600 – Alabama Crimson Tide

+6600 – Tennessee Volunteers

+6600 – Nebraska Cornhuskers

+6600 – Virginia Cavaliers

+8000 – St. John’s Red Storm

+8000 – North Carolina Tar Heels

+9000 – Louisville Cardinals

+10000 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

+10000 – Vanderbilt Commodores

+12500 – BYU Cougars

+12500 – Kentucky Wildcats

+12500 – Wisconsin Badgers