Nation's No. 4 OL Ismael Camara cancels upcoming official visits

Ismael Camara, one of the nation’s premier offensive linemen, is making a massive change to his official visit schedule.

The nation’s No. 4 interior linemen has canceled his official visits to Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Oregon over the next month, instead choosing to focus on his high school football offseason and academics.

Camara was set to begin that tour of visits this weekend at Texas A&M, but has now seemingly delayed his decision beyond the summer unless he decides to commit before visiting any more schools.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the coaches and programs who have invited me to take an Official Visit this summer, as well as the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to make these visits so special for players and their families. That being said, I have decided not to take any Official Visits this summer,” he wrote on Twitter. “The personal challenge I set for myself two years ago (when I got here) completing high school in just 2.5 years to early enroll in 2027 demands my full commitment.

… I’m incredibly proud of the progress I’ve made in these two years. As a team captain, i got to be here for my teammates during summer workouts. This is my final season last year was my first on varsity, and we fell short. This year, we’re determined not to let that happen. That’s another reason why I need to stay focused and put everything I have into this sh*t.”

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the coaches and programs who have invited me to take an Official Visit this summer, as well as the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to make these visits so special for players and their families.



That being said, I have decided not… — 5🌟Ismael’’FrenchFreak’’Camara (@Only1_iscamara) May 27, 2026

Heading into the summer, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has favored Oregon over the other three programs.

Big-time battle still ongoing for Camara

The latest intel from Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong pegs this race as three-team battle right now between the Ducks, Aggies and Longhorns.

“The Aggies have always been a leader for him with Oregon and Texas two others in prime position,” Wiltfong wrote on Monday.

How this decision affects his commitment timeline remains to be seen, as Camara has never set a specific date by which he was going to announce.

“All this noise around my decision and what other players are choosing, why it is so important and who it makes happy and not happy. I don’t have to announce that decision yet,” he told Wiltfong earlier this month. “I will know it when the time comes. People who know me, know me. And I have my team working on making everything happen according to what God has planned. And that is the plan I have to know before I share it. I don’t care what people think. I don’t care what other guys are doing, God bless them all and their decisions. They have nothing to do with me.”

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder is only in his second year of playing football after moving to the United States in 2024. In that time, the France native has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the country with more than 30 Power 4 offers.

For now though, everyone waits to see what his next steps will be.