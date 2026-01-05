Navy All-American Bowl 2026: Rosters for East and West teams

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl is set to kick off later this week on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event, which features more than 100 of the top high school football players in the 2026 and 2027 classes, is split up into East and West teams.

Players will go through four days of practices, beginning on Tuesday, in the lead-up to Saturday’s game, which will be aired on NBC.

NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: PREVIEWING TOP PROSPECTS + POSITION BATTLES

Both squads are loaded with some of the best junior and senior prospects in the nation, including a host of current and future five-stars. Each roster is broken down below:

East Team

Quarterbacks

#6 Peter Bourque (2027)

School: Tabor Academy (MA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91

Status: Committed to Michigan

#9 Briggs Cherry

School: Baylor School (TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 309

Status: Signed with Louisville

#10 Will Mencl (2027)

School: Chandler H.S. (AZ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 373

Status: Uncommitted

Running Backs

#22 Deshonne Redeaux

School: Oaks Christian School (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119

Status: Signed with USC

#19 Will Rajecki

School: Sequoyah H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1228

Status: Signed with Memphis

#0 Andrew Beard (2027)

School: Prince Avenue Christian School (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87

Status: Uncommitted

Tight Ends

#17 Malik Howard (2027)

School: Oak Ridge H.S. (TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 199

Status: Uncommitted

Wide Receivers

#4 Aaron Gregory

School: Douglas County H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 95

Status: Signed with Texas A&M

#14 Joel Wyatt

School: Oakland H.S. (TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 73

Status: Signed with Ohio State

#12 Sequel Patterson

School: Indian Land H.S. (SC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 252

Status: Signed with South Carolina

#5 Tristen Keys

School: Hattiesburg H.S. (MS)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Status: Signed with Tennessee

#2 Nicholas Lennear (2027)

School: Miami Northwestern (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 25

Status: Uncommitted

#18 Jaden Upshaw (2027)

School: Lee County H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99

Status: Uncommitted

#7 Nasir Rankin

School: Morgan Park H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 247

Status: Signed with Illinois

#8 Wesley Winn (2027)

School: St. Andrew’s School (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 715

Status: Committed to Boston College

Offensive Linemen

#70 Sam Greer

School: Archbishop Hoban H.S. (OH)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50

Status: Signed with Ohio State

#74 Sean Tatum (2027)

School: John Carroll H.S. (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132

Status: Uncommitted

#72 Alexander Brewer

School: Sequoyah H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1332

Status: Signed with Navy

#51 Joshua Sam-Epelle (2027)

School: Douglas County H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53

Status: Uncommitted

#71 Claude Mpouma

School: Mount Carmel H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 150

Status: Signed with Nebraska

#77 Princeton Uwaifo (2027)

School: Siegel H.S. (TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 143

Status: Committed to Tennessee

#78 Mason Joshua (2027)

School: Forney H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 686

Status: Uncommitted

#56 Reed Ramsier (2027)

School: The First Academy (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 284

Status: Uncommitted

#65 Tristan Dare (2027)

School: Southlake Carroll H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 577

Status: Committed to Michigan

Kicker

#19 Noah Sur

School: Fenwick H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2664

Status: Signed with Northwestern

Punter

#77 Lucas Tenbrock

School: St. Charles North H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2609

Status: Signed with Penn State

Long Snapper

#30 Trey Serauskis

School: Lincoln-Way East H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2774

Status: Uncommitted

Defensive Linemen

#10 Julian Walker

School: Dutch Fork H.S. (SC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 72

Status: Signed with South Carolina

#12 Tristian Givens

School: Carver H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107

Status: Signed with Texas A&M

#6 Luke Wafle

School: Hun School of Princeton (NJ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39

Status: Signed with USC

#7 Trenton Henderson

School: Pine Forest H.S. (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 77

Status: Signed with LSU

#16 Aiden Harris

School: Weddington H.S. (NC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 93

Status: Signed with South Carolina

#13 Seth Tillman (2027)

School: South Pointe H.S. (SC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 121

Status: Uncommitted

#9 Carter Gooden

School: Tabor Academy (MA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 142

Status: Signed with Tennessee

#11 Jerimy Finch

School: Warren Central H.S. (IN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 459

Status: Signed with Tennessee

#40 Keshawn Stancil

School: Clayton H.S. (NC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 86

Status: Signed with Miami

Linebackers

#17 Terry Wiggins

School: Coatsville Area H.S. (PA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 173

Status: Signed with Virginia Tech

#4 TJ White

School: Jackson Academy (MS)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 58

Status: Signed with Tennessee

#18 Brayden Rouse

School: Kell H.S. (GA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 94

Status: Signed with Tennessee

#31 Marcus Jennings

School: Cass Technical H.S. (MI)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 679

Status: Signed with Pittsburgh

#24 Sean Fox (2027)

School: Warren Central H.S. (IN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 329

Status: Uncommitted

#44 Tate Wallace (2027)

School: Regina H.S. (IA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 319

Status: Uncommitted

Defensive Backs

#1 Monsanna Torbert Jr. (2027)

School: Princeton H.S. (OH)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 327

Status: Uncommitted

#22 Charles Woodson Jr. (2027)

School: Lake Nona H.S. (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 382

Status: Uncommitted

#23 Garyon Hobbs (2027)

School: Atherton (KY)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 391

Status: Uncommitted

#21 Jordan Thomas

School: Bergen Catholic H.S. (NJ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 125

Status: Signed with Ohio State

#2 Allen Evans (2027)

School: Trinity H.S. (KY)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90

Status: Uncommitted

#5 Danny Odem

School: The First Academy (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 101

Status: Signed with Nebraska

#15 Amare Nugent (2027)

School: American Heritage (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 208

Status: Uncommitted

#0 Devin Jackson

School: The First Academy (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 68

Status: Signed with Oregon

West Team

Quarterbacks

#9 Malachi Zeigler (2027)

School: Benton H.S. (LA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 223

Status: Committed to SMU

#3 Corey Dailey

School: Seguin H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 576

Status: Signed with SMU

#17 Carson White (2027)

School: Iowa Colony H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 365

Status: Uncommitted

Running Backs

#28 Jonathan Hatton Jr.

School: Byron P. Steele H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83

Status: Signed with Oklahoma

#23 John Hebert

School: Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 326

Status: Signed with Houston

#1 SaRod Baker (2027)

School: DeSoto H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: Unranked

Status: Uncommitted

Wide Receivers

#2 Ja’Hyde Brown (2027)

School: Christian Academy of Louisville (KY)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 358

Status: Uncommitted

#15 Chris Henry Jr.

School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7

Status: Signed with Ohio State

#11 Jordan Clay

School: Madison H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 177

Status: Signed with Washington

#4 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 136

Status: Signed with USC

#81 Jayden Warren

School: Iowa Colony H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 154

Status: Signed with Texas A&M

#7 Madden Williams

School: St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 232

Status: Signed with Texas A&M

#13 Hakim Frampton (2027)

School: Brandeis H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 356

Status: Committed to Texas A&M

#16 Jerquaden Guilford

School: Northrop H.S. (OH)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132

Status: Signed with Ohio State

Tight Ends

#6 Ahmad Hudson

School: Ruston H.S. (LA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31

Status: Uncommitted

Offensive Linemen

#52 Felix Ojo

School: Lake Ridge H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14

Status: Signed with Texas Tech

#75 Kaeden Scott (2027)

School: Roosevelt H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 234

Status: Uncommitted

#65 Davis Seaman (2027)

School: Bishop Watterson H.S. (OH)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 469

Status: Uncommitted

#72 Jake Hildebrand (2027)

School: Basha H.S. (AZ)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 114

Status: Uncommitted

#51 Vlad Dyakonov

School: Folsom H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 149

Status: Signed with USC

#74 Jax Tanner

School: Rocky Mountain H.S. (ID)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 346

Status: Signed with BYU

#55 Malakai Lee

School: Kamehameha (HI)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 128

Status: Signed with Michigan

#78 Bryce Gilmore

School: Prosper H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 172

Status: Signed with Texas Tech

#71 Jerald Mays

School: Weiss H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 996

Status: Signed with Texas Tech

Kicker

#16 Micah Drescher

School: Hinsdale Central H.S. (IL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2616

Status: Signed with Michigan

Punter

#8 Zac Hays

School: Southlake Carroll H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2662

Status: Signed with TCU

Long Snapper

#43 Will Terry

School: Manvel H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2766

Status: Signed with TCU

Defensive Linemen

#14 Ezekiel Ayangbile (2027)

School: Langham Creek (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 236

Status: Uncommitted

#97 Titan Davis

School: De Smet Jesuit (MO)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 108

Status: Signed with Michigan

#11 Jamarion Carlton

School: Temple H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99

Status: Signed with Texas

#91 Deven Robertson (2027)

School: Oak Grove H.S. (MS)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 396

Status: Uncommitted

#54 JD Hill

School: Mission Viejo H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 203

Status: Signed with Washington

#27 Marvin Nguetsop (2027)

School: St. Thomas More School (CT)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 542

Status: Uncommitted

#45 Jaimeon Winfield

School: Richardson H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49

Status: Signed with USC

#14 Asharri Charles

School: Venice H.S. (FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 151

Status: Signed with Miami

Linebackers

#12 JJ Bush

School: Theodore H.S. (AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 380

Status: Signed with Missouri

#32 Taven Epps (2027)

School: Tustin H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 103

Status: Uncommitted

#22 Adam Bywater

School: Olympus H.S. (UT)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 609

Status: Signed with BYU

#10 Kenneth Simon (2027)

School: Brentwood Academy (TN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 227

Status: Uncommitted

#17 Caleb Triplett

School: D’Iberville H.S. (MS)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1360

Status: Uncommitted

#10 JaMarquis Hudson (2027)

School: Port Arthur Memorial H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: Unranked

Status: Uncommitted

Defensive Backs

#3 Tory Pittman (2027)

School: Central H.S. (NE)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31

Status: Committed to Nebraska

#0 Jaxx DeJean (2027)

School: Odebolt-Arthur (IA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 288

Status: Committed to Iowa

#19 Jacob Whitehead (2027)

School: St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 419

Status: Uncommitted

#4 S’Vioarean Martin

School: Palestine H.S. (TX)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 363

Status: Signed with Texas Tech

#21 Aaryn Washington (2027)

School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 80

Status: Uncommitted

#2 Havon Finney

School: Sierra Canyon School (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 105

Status: Signed with LSU

#8 Duvay Williams (2027)

School: Junipero Serra (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36

Status: Uncommitted

#20 Danny Lang (2027)

School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 193

Status: Uncommitted

#7 Brandon Lockhart

School: Sierra Canyon School (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 127

Status: Signed with USC

#1 Brandon Arrington

School: Mount Miguel H.S. (CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29

Status: Signed with Texas A&M