Navy All-American Bowl 2026: Rosters for East and West teams
The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl is set to kick off later this week on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event, which features more than 100 of the top high school football players in the 2026 and 2027 classes, is split up into East and West teams.
Players will go through four days of practices, beginning on Tuesday, in the lead-up to Saturday’s game, which will be aired on NBC.
NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: PREVIEWING TOP PROSPECTS + POSITION BATTLES
Both squads are loaded with some of the best junior and senior prospects in the nation, including a host of current and future five-stars. Each roster is broken down below:
East Team
Quarterbacks
#6 Peter Bourque (2027)
School: Tabor Academy (MA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91
Status: Committed to Michigan
#9 Briggs Cherry
School: Baylor School (TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 309
Status: Signed with Louisville
#10 Will Mencl (2027)
School: Chandler H.S. (AZ)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 373
Status: Uncommitted
Running Backs
#22 Deshonne Redeaux
School: Oaks Christian School (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119
Status: Signed with USC
#19 Will Rajecki
School: Sequoyah H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1228
Status: Signed with Memphis
#0 Andrew Beard (2027)
School: Prince Avenue Christian School (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87
Status: Uncommitted
Tight Ends
#17 Malik Howard (2027)
School: Oak Ridge H.S. (TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 199
Status: Uncommitted
Wide Receivers
#4 Aaron Gregory
School: Douglas County H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 95
Status: Signed with Texas A&M
#14 Joel Wyatt
School: Oakland H.S. (TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 73
Status: Signed with Ohio State
#12 Sequel Patterson
School: Indian Land H.S. (SC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 252
Status: Signed with South Carolina
#5 Tristen Keys
School: Hattiesburg H.S. (MS)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Signed with Tennessee
#2 Nicholas Lennear (2027)
School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 25
Status: Uncommitted
#18 Jaden Upshaw (2027)
School: Lee County H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99
Status: Uncommitted
#7 Nasir Rankin
School: Morgan Park H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 247
Status: Signed with Illinois
#8 Wesley Winn (2027)
School: St. Andrew’s School (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 715
Status: Committed to Boston College
Offensive Linemen
#70 Sam Greer
School: Archbishop Hoban H.S. (OH)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50
Status: Signed with Ohio State
#74 Sean Tatum (2027)
School: John Carroll H.S. (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132
Status: Uncommitted
#72 Alexander Brewer
School: Sequoyah H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1332
Status: Signed with Navy
#51 Joshua Sam-Epelle (2027)
School: Douglas County H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53
Status: Uncommitted
#71 Claude Mpouma
School: Mount Carmel H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 150
Status: Signed with Nebraska
#77 Princeton Uwaifo (2027)
School: Siegel H.S. (TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 143
Status: Committed to Tennessee
#78 Mason Joshua (2027)
School: Forney H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 686
Status: Uncommitted
#56 Reed Ramsier (2027)
School: The First Academy (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 284
Status: Uncommitted
#65 Tristan Dare (2027)
School: Southlake Carroll H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 577
Status: Committed to Michigan
Kicker
#19 Noah Sur
School: Fenwick H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2664
Status: Signed with Northwestern
Punter
#77 Lucas Tenbrock
School: St. Charles North H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2609
Status: Signed with Penn State
Long Snapper
#30 Trey Serauskis
School: Lincoln-Way East H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2774
Status: Uncommitted
Defensive Linemen
#10 Julian Walker
School: Dutch Fork H.S. (SC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 72
Status: Signed with South Carolina
#12 Tristian Givens
School: Carver H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107
Status: Signed with Texas A&M
#6 Luke Wafle
School: Hun School of Princeton (NJ)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39
Status: Signed with USC
#7 Trenton Henderson
School: Pine Forest H.S. (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 77
Status: Signed with LSU
#16 Aiden Harris
School: Weddington H.S. (NC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 93
Status: Signed with South Carolina
#13 Seth Tillman (2027)
School: South Pointe H.S. (SC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 121
Status: Uncommitted
#9 Carter Gooden
School: Tabor Academy (MA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 142
Status: Signed with Tennessee
#11 Jerimy Finch
School: Warren Central H.S. (IN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 459
Status: Signed with Tennessee
#40 Keshawn Stancil
School: Clayton H.S. (NC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 86
Status: Signed with Miami
Linebackers
#17 Terry Wiggins
School: Coatsville Area H.S. (PA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 173
Status: Signed with Virginia Tech
#4 TJ White
School: Jackson Academy (MS)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 58
Status: Signed with Tennessee
#18 Brayden Rouse
School: Kell H.S. (GA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 94
Status: Signed with Tennessee
#31 Marcus Jennings
School: Cass Technical H.S. (MI)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 679
Status: Signed with Pittsburgh
#24 Sean Fox (2027)
School: Warren Central H.S. (IN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 329
Status: Uncommitted
#44 Tate Wallace (2027)
School: Regina H.S. (IA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 319
Status: Uncommitted
Defensive Backs
#1 Monsanna Torbert Jr. (2027)
School: Princeton H.S. (OH)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 327
Status: Uncommitted
#22 Charles Woodson Jr. (2027)
School: Lake Nona H.S. (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 382
Status: Uncommitted
#23 Garyon Hobbs (2027)
School: Atherton (KY)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 391
Status: Uncommitted
#21 Jordan Thomas
School: Bergen Catholic H.S. (NJ)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 125
Status: Signed with Ohio State
#2 Allen Evans (2027)
School: Trinity H.S. (KY)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90
Status: Uncommitted
#5 Danny Odem
School: The First Academy (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 101
Status: Signed with Nebraska
#15 Amare Nugent (2027)
School: American Heritage (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 208
Status: Uncommitted
#0 Devin Jackson
School: The First Academy (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 68
Status: Signed with Oregon
West Team
Quarterbacks
#9 Malachi Zeigler (2027)
School: Benton H.S. (LA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 223
Status: Committed to SMU
#3 Corey Dailey
School: Seguin H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 576
Status: Signed with SMU
#17 Carson White (2027)
School: Iowa Colony H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 365
Status: Uncommitted
Running Backs
#28 Jonathan Hatton Jr.
School: Byron P. Steele H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
#23 John Hebert
School: Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 326
Status: Signed with Houston
#1 SaRod Baker (2027)
School: DeSoto H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: Unranked
Status: Uncommitted
Wide Receivers
#2 Ja’Hyde Brown (2027)
School: Christian Academy of Louisville (KY)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 358
Status: Uncommitted
#15 Chris Henry Jr.
School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7
Status: Signed with Ohio State
#11 Jordan Clay
School: Madison H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 177
Status: Signed with Washington
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Brendan Sorsby
Makes transfer commitment
- 2Hot
Isaac Brown
Flips transfer decision
- 3Trending
Raleek Brown
Coveted transfer sets SEC visit
- 4
Josh Hoover
QB transfers to Big Ten
- 5
Ty Simpson
Evaluating future plans
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
#4 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 136
Status: Signed with USC
#81 Jayden Warren
School: Iowa Colony H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 154
Status: Signed with Texas A&M
#7 Madden Williams
School: St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 232
Status: Signed with Texas A&M
#13 Hakim Frampton (2027)
School: Brandeis H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 356
Status: Committed to Texas A&M
#16 Jerquaden Guilford
School: Northrop H.S. (OH)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132
Status: Signed with Ohio State
Tight Ends
#6 Ahmad Hudson
School: Ruston H.S. (LA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31
Status: Uncommitted
Offensive Linemen
#52 Felix Ojo
School: Lake Ridge H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
Status: Signed with Texas Tech
#75 Kaeden Scott (2027)
School: Roosevelt H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 234
Status: Uncommitted
#65 Davis Seaman (2027)
School: Bishop Watterson H.S. (OH)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 469
Status: Uncommitted
#72 Jake Hildebrand (2027)
School: Basha H.S. (AZ)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 114
Status: Uncommitted
#51 Vlad Dyakonov
School: Folsom H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 149
Status: Signed with USC
#74 Jax Tanner
School: Rocky Mountain H.S. (ID)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 346
Status: Signed with BYU
#55 Malakai Lee
School: Kamehameha (HI)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 128
Status: Signed with Michigan
#78 Bryce Gilmore
School: Prosper H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 172
Status: Signed with Texas Tech
#71 Jerald Mays
School: Weiss H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 996
Status: Signed with Texas Tech
Kicker
#16 Micah Drescher
School: Hinsdale Central H.S. (IL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2616
Status: Signed with Michigan
Punter
#8 Zac Hays
School: Southlake Carroll H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2662
Status: Signed with TCU
Long Snapper
#43 Will Terry
School: Manvel H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2766
Status: Signed with TCU
Defensive Linemen
#14 Ezekiel Ayangbile (2027)
School: Langham Creek (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 236
Status: Uncommitted
#97 Titan Davis
School: De Smet Jesuit (MO)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 108
Status: Signed with Michigan
#11 Jamarion Carlton
School: Temple H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99
Status: Signed with Texas
#91 Deven Robertson (2027)
School: Oak Grove H.S. (MS)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 396
Status: Uncommitted
#54 JD Hill
School: Mission Viejo H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 203
Status: Signed with Washington
#27 Marvin Nguetsop (2027)
School: St. Thomas More School (CT)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 542
Status: Uncommitted
#45 Jaimeon Winfield
School: Richardson H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49
Status: Signed with USC
#14 Asharri Charles
School: Venice H.S. (FL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 151
Status: Signed with Miami
Linebackers
#12 JJ Bush
School: Theodore H.S. (AL)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 380
Status: Signed with Missouri
#32 Taven Epps (2027)
School: Tustin H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 103
Status: Uncommitted
#22 Adam Bywater
School: Olympus H.S. (UT)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 609
Status: Signed with BYU
#10 Kenneth Simon (2027)
School: Brentwood Academy (TN)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 227
Status: Uncommitted
#17 Caleb Triplett
School: D’Iberville H.S. (MS)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1360
Status: Uncommitted
#10 JaMarquis Hudson (2027)
School: Port Arthur Memorial H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: Unranked
Status: Uncommitted
Defensive Backs
#3 Tory Pittman (2027)
School: Central H.S. (NE)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31
Status: Committed to Nebraska
#0 Jaxx DeJean (2027)
School: Odebolt-Arthur (IA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 288
Status: Committed to Iowa
#19 Jacob Whitehead (2027)
School: St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 419
Status: Uncommitted
#4 S’Vioarean Martin
School: Palestine H.S. (TX)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 363
Status: Signed with Texas Tech
#21 Aaryn Washington (2027)
School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 80
Status: Uncommitted
#2 Havon Finney
School: Sierra Canyon School (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 105
Status: Signed with LSU
#8 Duvay Williams (2027)
School: Junipero Serra (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36
Status: Uncommitted
#20 Danny Lang (2027)
School: Mater Dei H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 193
Status: Uncommitted
#7 Brandon Lockhart
School: Sierra Canyon School (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 127
Status: Signed with USC
#1 Brandon Arrington
School: Mount Miguel H.S. (CA)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29
Status: Signed with Texas A&M