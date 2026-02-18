NBA 2K releases full list of schools, college stars available in 2026 game

NBA 2K26 released some new content in “Season 5,” which features plenty of college basketball options, so buckle up! What’s available? Plenty of players and schools!

“Season 5 features all-new content from UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Kentucky, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State, and UConn,” the release read. “Celebrate the next generation of players, featuring Cameron Boozer and Lauren Betts, ready to carry the torch, while paying homage to the collegiate roots of superstars like Kevin Durant and Paige Bueckers, with a host of college-themed cosmetics and rewards.”

Imagine playing as Boozer now? The Duke star is headed for the NBA after this season and could be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Dick Vitale honed in on Cameron Boozer as his top choice. He revealed that during an Alabama–Auburn game on television.

The broadcast booth was discussing different player of the year candidates, and BYU star AJ Dybantsa came up. The context was him being the likely No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft.

NBA 2K26 gives players options to utilize college basketball

“Yes, but he’s not the National Player of the Year,” announcer Corey Alexander said.

To that, Vitale had a response ready to fly. He knew exactly who he wanted to highlight for the award.

“That’s [Cameron] Boozer,” Dick Vitale said. “[Cameron] Boozer should be the National Player of the Year and Dybantsa would be my choice as the first player taken, followed by (Darryn) Peterson.”

Boozer has also been out of this world this season. The Duke forward is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He’s also chipping in 4.0 assists per contest, showing some sweet court vision in the process.

So who will win the national player of the year award? There are some insanely deserving choices this year. But Vitale likes Boozer to take it home.