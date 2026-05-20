NBA Draft withdrawal deadline tracker: Who will stay in, return to college basketball?

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA players who wish to return next season is May 27. That means the window to announce a formal decision continues to close.

A record low number of early entries has left a small number of players up in the air between college basketball and the professional game this offseason. Those who are still in the process have created leverage on both ends by comparing the two markets head-to-head.

Here is a running list of the decisions made by players to stay in the NBA Draft or return to the college game next season. Players coming from the international path will have additional time to make a decision.

Decision Pending

This list will continue to shrink until Wednesday’s official deadline passes. Not all players will publicly announced the decision, but the NBA will release a list of those withdrawing after recording all declarations.

Matt Able, NC State > North Carolina

Amari Allen, Alabama

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Flory Bidunga, Kansas > Louisville

Finley Bizjack, Butler > West Virginia

John Blackwell, Wisconsin > Duke

Shane Blakeney, Drexel > South Carolina

Anton Bonke, Charlotte > Michigan State

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane > SMU

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Cruz Davis, Hofstra > Texas Tech

Kennard Davis, BYU > Missouri

Keanu Dawes, Utah > Kansas

Gabe Dynes, USC > Louisville

Eian Elmer, Miami (OH) > Wisconsin

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Colby Garland, SJSU > Georgia Tech

Allen Graves, Santa Clara > Transfer Portal

Isiah Harwell, Houston > Gonzaga

Lou Hutchinson, Alabama A&M

Acaden Lewis, Villanova > Miami

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State > Transfer Portal

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Paulius Murauskas, St. Mary’s > Arizona State

Dennis Parker, Radford > Kansas

Koa Peat, Arizona

Sebastian Rancik, Colorado > Florida State

Billy Richmond, Arkansas

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Aidan Tobiason, Temple > Syracuse

Bryson Tucker, Washington

LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech > Washington

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor > Transfer Portal

Staying in NBA Draft

This group includes both the official announcements that a player will stay in the NBA Draft, along with those presumed to be all-in on the professional path through projections or outside information. While unlikely, a player could still jump from this list to the next as Labaron Philon did last season.

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Mikel Brown, Louisville

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Chris Cenac, Houston

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Morez Johnson, Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Returning to College Basketball

These players have formally announced their intention to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college basketball next season or reports have surfaced on their decision. It will continue to grow until the NBA finalizes the entry list.

Alijah Arenas, USC

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Jacob Cofie, USC

Juke Harris, Wake Forest > Tennessee