NBA Draft withdrawal deadline tracker: Who will stay in, return to college basketball?
The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA players who wish to return next season is May 27. That means the window to announce a formal decision continues to close.
A record low number of early entries has left a small number of players up in the air between college basketball and the professional game this offseason. Those who are still in the process have created leverage on both ends by comparing the two markets head-to-head.
Here is a running list of the decisions made by players to stay in the NBA Draft or return to the college game next season. Players coming from the international path will have additional time to make a decision.
Decision Pending
This list will continue to shrink until Wednesday’s official deadline passes. Not all players will publicly announced the decision, but the NBA will release a list of those withdrawing after recording all declarations.
Matt Able, NC State > North Carolina
Amari Allen, Alabama
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Flory Bidunga, Kansas > Louisville
Finley Bizjack, Butler > West Virginia
John Blackwell, Wisconsin > Duke
Shane Blakeney, Drexel > South Carolina
Anton Bonke, Charlotte > Michigan State
Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane > SMU
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Cruz Davis, Hofstra > Texas Tech
Kennard Davis, BYU > Missouri
Keanu Dawes, Utah > Kansas
Gabe Dynes, USC > Louisville
Eian Elmer, Miami (OH) > Wisconsin
Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
Colby Garland, SJSU > Georgia Tech
Allen Graves, Santa Clara > Transfer Portal
Isiah Harwell, Houston > Gonzaga
Lou Hutchinson, Alabama A&M
Acaden Lewis, Villanova > Miami
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State > Transfer Portal
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Paulius Murauskas, St. Mary’s > Arizona State
Dennis Parker, Radford > Kansas
Koa Peat, Arizona
Sebastian Rancik, Colorado > Florida State
Billy Richmond, Arkansas
Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Aidan Tobiason, Temple > Syracuse
Bryson Tucker, Washington
LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech > Washington
Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor > Transfer Portal
- 1
Bryce Underwood back for Round 2
- 2
Bret Bielema backs CFP expansion amid debate
- 3
Tony Petitti maintains 'deep commitment' to 24-team CFP
- 4
Iowa State AD calls for Big Ten, SEC to leave NCAA
- 5
Florida up to 11 blue-chip commitments after latest
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Staying in NBA Draft
This group includes both the official announcements that a player will stay in the NBA Draft, along with those presumed to be all-in on the professional path through projections or outside information. While unlikely, a player could still jump from this list to the next as Labaron Philon did last season.
Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Mikel Brown, Louisville
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Cameron Carr, Baylor
Chris Cenac, Houston
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Morez Johnson, Michigan
Aday Mara, Michigan
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Returning to College Basketball
These players have formally announced their intention to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college basketball next season or reports have surfaced on their decision. It will continue to grow until the NBA finalizes the entry list.
Alijah Arenas, USC
Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
Jacob Cofie, USC
Juke Harris, Wake Forest > Tennessee