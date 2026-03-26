Hours after news broke Thursday that Will Wade was leaving NC State after just one season to return to LSU, Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan held a press conference in Raleigh to discuss next steps. Of course, the veteran AD also didn’t miss an opportunity to throw shade in his former coach’s direction.

“I think Philip Rivers said it, … the Wolfpack ain’t for soft people,” Coorigan said Thursday afternoon, according to On3’s Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker. “We’re going to go find a coach that understands who we are. … Today is going to be the end of Coach Wade. We’re going to go find a coach and then we’re going to celebrate the new coach and move forward.”

During his 30-minute press conference, Coorigan expressed shock with how the process played out and suggested Wade purposely kept NC State in the dark, with the implication the now-former Wolfpack coach may have even flatly misled Corrigan regarding his interest in LSU.

“Over the course of the last year we developed a relationship that I believed was on trust and accountability,” Corrigan said, according to Fleischman, adding Wade told him directly “I want to be at NC State” on Tuesday. “I know the number of times we had conversations about the (LSU) job, including one time of do we need to talk about this? The answer was no.”

Despite rampant speculation online, Corrigan said Wade gave him multiple assurances that he wasn’t interested in LSU, including following NC State’s First Four loss to Texas in Dayton.

This report will be updated.